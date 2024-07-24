The lecturer from the USA who promotes the Welsh language in Florida

Matthew Jones, who is a lecturer at the University of Florida (UF) in the USA, has learned Welsh and created a programme for UF law students to come and study and work in Cardiff for six weeks over the summer.

Matthew worked closely with Cardiff University’s Law School, some of the city’s law firms, and the Welsh Government, to shape the programme, which is now about to enter its second year.

The aim of the course is to give the students from America an opportunity to come to Wales to get work experience and learn about the country, its history and culture, and the language.

Matthew said, “The programme gives students enough time to enjoy the hustle and bustle of Cardiff and get a taste of the workplace. I also try to introduce the Welsh language and the history of Wales to them, so that they have an understanding of the culture and heritage of Wales by the time they leave.

Matthew works with various other organisations in Wales promoting the Welsh language. He added, “I’m working on a number of projects in addition to this programme, ones that work more directly with the Welsh language and young people.

“I’m proud of the work I’m doing with the Welsh Government on the Seren programme, and I’ve also started working with the Urdd on their international work”.

Matthew was not aware of the Welsh language until he “stumbled across it” while studying British Literature.

He said, “I was studying British Literature, and I came across the work of Iolo Morgannwg. I had never seen the Welsh language before, and I felt that I had to learn more about the language in order to understand the early literature better.

“After I’d done a bit of research, I realised that Welsh is a living language, still spoken in Wales today, and I decided I needed to learn some Welsh”.

As a result, Matt came to Cardiff University to study a master’s course for a year in 2015, and he also had Welsh lessons. He immersed himself in the Welsh culture of the capital, and by the time he left he could speak Welsh.

Matt said, “I still tell people that the Welsh language saved my life in some way. I found direction in my life for the first time at the age of 28.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

