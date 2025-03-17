The library named the best in Wales is revealed

A library in Wales is one of 10 libraries and library authorities from across the United Kingdom and Ireland which have been crowned regional and country winners as part of the British Book Awards.

Celebrating those that reach beyond the library walls to bring rarely reached communities, adults and children into the world of books, the finalists were selected by the judges from 36 finalists announced last month.

Awen Cultural Trust has won the Welsh title, engaging the local community in the heart of South Wales with their 21 Book Challenge challenging adult readers alongside the children’s Summer Reading Challenge, resulting in converting more parents to reading.

Awen directly manages six full-time libraries, two part-time community libraries and the Books on Wheels home delivery service across Bridgend. They also support and stock two community libraries in venues staffed and managed by Halo Leisure and manage a large book reserve. Their Local and Family History resource in Maesteg houses a substantial collection of research materials.

The award, sponsored by publisher DK and run in association with The Reading Agency, celebrates libraries that inspire local communities to engage in reading and the services offered by their local libraries.

Philip Jones, editor The Bookseller and chair of the judges for The British Book Awards, said: “I’ve loved every minute of the Library of the Year award so far, from the planning to the launch, and now selecting these ten winners. That there are joint-winners, and four high commendations speaks to the tough decisions the judges had to make. Its the libraries and library authorities that do the hard work though, we are just there to support them, and amplify what they do to encourage and develop readers and reading.”

Karen Napier MBE, CEO, The Reading Agency said: “This year’s applications for Library of the Year have been exceptional, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation which libraries harness every day to reach new audiences. However, the regional and country winners stood out for their creativity and impact. From large-scale authority-wide events, programming with diverse local partners, to careful and targeted initiatives like a book club for adults with Down syndrome, these winners exemplify the power of libraries to engage communities in meaningful ways. As community anchor organisations, the crucial role of libraries’ local partners in delivering these activities shone through, and the shortlisted libraries showed what the lasting legacy of their projects would look like locally.”

The overall regional and country winner of the Library of the Year award will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House on Monday 12th May 2025.

Join the conversation by following The Bookseller on X/Twitter and Instagram and using #BritishBookAwards

Find out more about Awen Libraries HERE

About the British Book Awards

The British Book Awards aka ‘the Nibbies’ has been the leading awards for the book trade since 1990. The awards affirm, connect and energise all who have a hand in creating books and all who read them, by showcasing the authors and illustrators who have stirred our hearts and imaginations, and the industry behind the scenes who have brought them to readers. Judged by leading industry experts, authors, journalists and celebrities it is regarded as ‘the BAFTAs of the book trade’.

www.thebookseller.com/nibbies

About The Bookseller

The Bookseller has been the business magazine of the book industry since 1858; incorporating the even earlier Bent’s Literary Advertiser, established in 1802. It is one of the UK’s longest-standing magazines. Online, thebookseller.com is the book trade’s most visited UK site. With the largest book trade-focused editorial team in the UK, the website is the place to go for the latest, breaking news, in-depth features and more. The Bookseller is on Instagram at @_thebookseller and on X at @thebookseller, where it has over 249k followers. The business is based in London and owned by The Stage Media Company Ltd.

www.thebookseller.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

