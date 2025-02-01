Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

The ‘lost’ Richey Edwards interview on the 30th anniversary of his disappearance

01 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Richey Edwards mural (Credit: Charcoal Soul/Flickr)

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Manic Street Preachers’ Richey Edwards.

It’s a mystery that continues to confound all these years later.

During the week of the release of the Manics’ debut album Generation Terrorists in 1992, Nation.Cymru’s David Owens interviewed Richey – and now you can hear the results again three decades on.

During the extraordinary face-to-face chat – conducted three years before his disappearance on February 1, 1995 – he launched a staunch defence of his ideas and beliefs.

The enigmatic musician was already well known for being outspoken, but he was also intelligent, eloquent and articulate, a deeply thoughtful literate thinker.

In the searingly candid interview, which had been lost for years before it was found and digitised, Richey held court on the Welsh language, national identity, world politics, family, relationships, the Manic Street Preachers’ vitriolic press outpourings and much more.

It’s very much a snap shot in time but an honest portrayal of a rock star who undoubtedly made his mark and left us wanting more.

You can listen to the four part interview below. (Use headphones for best results)

