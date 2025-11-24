The magical Christmas adventure coming to Wales

A magical Norwegian Christmas adventure is coming to the Welsh capital – the centrepiece of the Festival of Light in Cardiff Bay.

The Norwegian Church Arts Centre and Theatr na nÓg are aiming to delight family audiences this festive season with a brand new play – Romjul: A Norwegian Christmas in Wales.

The show will be the central part of the Norwegian Church’s 2025 Festival of Light in Cardiff Bay, an annual celebration of international friendship featuring Norwegian cakes, hot food and traditional carolling.

‘Romjul’ is the period between Christmas and the New Year, pronounced – “rum-yool”.

A time where families take time to pause, reconnect, and enjoy their time together during the festive season.

Award-winning theatre company, Theatr na nÓg are renowned for bringing Welsh stories to life for young and old, and are thrilled to be collaborating with the Norwegian Church Arts Centre to share the rich connection that has linked the two countries over the centuries.

Geinor Styles, Artistic Director, Theatr na nÓg “It’s important to explore both the similarities and differences between cultures, and we’re excited for families in Wales to experience this Norwegian Christmas show. God jul! Nadolig Llawen! Merry Christmas!”

Romjul is a magical Christmas adventure following Norwegian sisters Embla and Little Tree, who take refuge from “trolls” in a small white church in Cardiff Docks during the Second World War.

This heartwarming family show weaves festive music, folk tales from Norway’s snowy landscapes, bringing the magic of the Romjul season to life. The play is performed by Cardiff actor Mari Luz Cervantes and recent graduate from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Kellie-Gwen Morgan.

Dr T Husøy-Ciaccia – Historian and Outreach Officer, Norwegian Church Arts Centre said: “The Romjul production is part of the Norwegian Church Arts Centre’s three-year Norwegian Church Heritage Research and Outreach Project, which shares traditional Norwegian stories and celebrates the heritage of Cardiff’s Norwegian Church.

“Through this co-production with Theatr na nÓg, we aim to create engaging, accessible work that reflects our local landscape and heritage. With thanks to the Welsh-Norwegian community and the support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which helps make heritage accessible to everyone, we are proud to bring this family-friendly show to Cardiff Bay and invite everyone to connect with our shared history. We thank the players of the lottery for their support.”

School productions are almost sold out, Festival of Light performance is sold out, however five family performances are still available. English language performance, 45 minutes.

Wednesday 3rd December: 6:00pm

Saturday 6th December: 11:30am

Sunday 7th December: 11:30am {as part of the Festival of Light celebrations, sold out}

Wednesday 10th December: 6:00pm

Saturday 13th December: 11:30am

Sunday 14th December: 11:30am

Tickets are £10 each and are available to purchase, either in person at the Norwegian Church Arts Centre or online at: theatr-nanog.co.uk/romjul

Schools wishing to attend should contact Theatr na nÓg directly.