The ‘magical’ Welsh cinema voted one of the best in the world

There’s never been a better – or more important – time to celebrate cinemas. They’re the places we go to dream, focal points of our communities, and an all-round great escape. Yet movie theatres are faced with many challenges.

However, they’ve survived the advent of TV, Hollywood strikes, a couple of pandemics, and so far, they’re holding firm against streaming and surging costs – and there’s reasons for optimism, too: younger, Letterboxd-savvy audiences are embracing the big-screen experience like never before.

With that in mind, the local experts at Time Out have collaborated on a celebration of the best cinemas from across the globe. From cult Tokyo cinemas and grand Parisian film temples to beloved Sydney picturehouses and LA film dream palaces, from a Berlin kino with its own nuclear bunker to a Canadian cinema with only 12 seats, they’ve pointed the spotlight on a hundred magnificent movie palaces that all movie lovers should know about – and visit.

And best of all there is the inclusion of one of Wales’ beautiful hidden gems – The Magic Lantern cinema in Tywyn.

Coming in at number 73 in the top 100 list, this special destination – recently voted the best cinema in the UK, is the only Welsh cinema to make Time Out’s global list

Time Out wrote: ‘The seaside town of Tywyn, north Wales, is known for quirky attractions like the narrow-gauge Talyllyn Railway and the ancient Cadfan Stone. The Magic Lantern – winner of 2025’s inaugural BIFA Cinema of the Year Award – is no less charming. This historical assembly hall dates back to 1893, with movies showing here since 1900. Today, the building’s painted bright red, stocked with a 4K projector and 7.1 surround sound, and adorned with paintings of R2D2, Hitchcock and Wallace and Gromit on the walls of its 120-seater theatre.’

Back in November 2025, The Magic Lantern won the BIFA Cinema of the Year Award.

More than 130 independent cinemas entered the competition, and the cinema wrote on its website at the time that staff were still pinching themselves at the idea that a small, independent venue in a small coastal village in Wales has won.

They continued: The award celebrates UK cinemas that bring audiences together and champion independent filmmakers, and it is decided by cinemagoers.

We are so proud of our amazing team and so grateful to our wonderful audience and community, who have supported us and voted for us. This would not have been possible without all of you.

We are extremely thankful to the British Independent Film Awards, main sponsor Kia UK, and everyone involved in the organisation and ceremony.

Our very own Sara and Ella attended the awards at the Roundhouse in London on Sunday 30 November to receive the prize, while the rest of the team in Tywyn threw a great party as we all waited for the result. It was a fantastic turnout, and the audience reacted to the news in such a heartwarming way. We’re still overwhelmed by the quantity of messages and love we’ve received.

Thank you, everyone, from the bottom of our hearts.

MAGIC LANTERN CINEMA HISTORY

If you had found yourself standing in Corbett Square in Tywyn one hundred and thirty-one years ago, you would have easily recognised the building that hosts the modern-day Magic Lantern Cinema.

Constructed in 1893 The Towyn Assembly Room was built on a site of the old Anchor Inn and designed to function as a multi-use space for public events and social occasions.

A local newspaper at the time advised that it was, ‘A fine building that has generally improved the appearance of the square and supplied the towns long felt want for public rejoicings.’ Something that continues to this day. The building’s history as a cinema begins during this period of its use; it is believed that the first record of a film shown there is from 9th March 1901, a silent black and white news reel of the Battle of the Modder River from the Boer War in South Africa.

These films were brought to the Assembly Rooms by Mr Arthur Cheetham, an early film maker from North Wales. It is unclear when the building was converted to a full-time cinema, although it is likely that the balcony was added in the 1920s the balcony to raise the seating capacity to over 420.

The cinema especially thrived during World War Two, benefiting from the massive influx of military personnel in this part of Wales. By the 1970’s, the cinema was in desperate need of maintenance, and so in 1973 it was purchased by Gwynedd Council.

New toilets were immediately built for both public and cinema use, and in 1984 the decision was made to spend £40,000 on major renovations – equating to over £161,000 in 2024 – due to the cinema being seen as an important asset to the town.

The building was completely gutted and modernised with a new roof, central heating, box office and a sweet shop immediately as you entered. If you visit today, you can see that the cinema has evolved once again to the more open bar/foyer layout, and with it the ability to host live music events.

To find out more about The Magic Lantern click HERE

READ THE FULL TIME OUT GLOBAL 100 LIST HERE