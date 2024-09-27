The man who loves cleaning road signs in Wales

John Edwards has a very unconventional hobby – he loves cleaning road signs.

John, who is from Shrewsbury, loves nothing better than to see a grubby road sign transformed to its former glory.

His love of cleaning road signs in places such as Wrexham, Chirk and Newtown have gained him many plaudits from locals in Wales.

This month he headed across the border from his home to clean road signs on the Wrexham/Shropshire border free of charge.

After much praise for John for his efforts and work from locals, he returned to undertake some cleaning in Chirk.

John, who confesses he ‘loves’ cleaning has set up his own sign cleaning Facebook page in an attempt to get others to start cleaning signs.

John told the Wrexham Leader: “I just love having fun cleaning signs!

“I was looking to clean a Shropshire/Wales border sign a few weeks back and the response was so amazing I went back last week to clean up the whole high street.

“After the lovely response to the signs I cleaned by the Bridge Inn last week I felt obliged to return to finish the job off.

“A few signs are yellow, old and sun damaged but most of the reflective signs I found along the road got a good scrub.

“Yes, the social media response is a joy and the idea of my Facebook group is to duplicate myself so others can clean signs in their own areas.”

And by the way if you were wondering, John doesn’t do his cleaning topless, that’s actually a t-shirt he’s wearing in the pictures!

Pics of John’s handiwork (All images credit: John Edwards)



