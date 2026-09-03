‘The most terrifying trail in Wales’ returns to historic country estate

Nation.Cymru staff

Scream Time, described as ‘the most terrifying trail in Wales’, returns to the atmospheric location of Margam Country Park in Port Talbot ahead of Halloween.

Ghosts, ghouls, witches and zombies are just some of the characters who are ready to give you goosebumps, alongside the resident bats.

Now in its third year, the high impact horror event will see two trails over the estate, taking in new routes inside the gothic castle, through the graveyard and the woods. Visitors will walk through courtyards and secret corners that are not open to the public. Scream Time is strictly for adults only, while Spooky Time is the earlier, gentler family friendly trail. It is brought to you by the team that manages the popular Luminate light trail, working with creative director Lee Rath.

Scream Time is different each year and visitors must expect the unexpected – meeting a host of terrifying characters as well as experiencing jump scares, spine-chilling creeps, live performances and interactive games.

With more scare actors than ever, the cursed trail begins with the crazed axeman Jack and his wicked coven in the Haunted Forest. Be prepared, have your wits about you as the trail leads to the haunted castle and Boneyard where the Reapers will check you in.

The Boneyard will provide moments for you to capture the perfect Halloween photo – a chance to catch your breath before meeting the demons in Hell’s Hallway.

Rotten Rodney, the evil clown who feeds on screams, will be MC in the Nightmare Carnival where visitors can sit and be entertained by the fire breathing hellraiser and warm themselves around toasty fire pits. There will be lots of options for food and drink alongside rides and games for visitors to enjoy, as well as the Scarecrow Scare Village for the younger visitors to toast a marshmallow and play games.

For those with nerves of steel you can meet Mad Murdock, the sadistic murderer with his chainsaw in the Butcher’s Backyard. A zone for adults only. If at any point it all becomes too terrifying you can use the safe word and the actors, who love to remain in character, will back off.

Scream Time is in Margam Country Park, a magnificent setting with its gothic castle. Ghosts at Margam Country Park are well documented. Many people have reported seeing children in Victorian clothing and feeling their hair being pulled. It is also home to one of the largest variety of species of bats in the UK alongside other wildlife including barn owls. The country estate has recorded species of the three different types of Pipistrelles, Brown Long-Eared bats and Lesser Horseshoe bats, which are named because of the horseshoe shape on their noses.

Janine Maycock, event organiser, says: “We have an awful lot of fun planning Scream Time, and it really couldn’t be at a better location. We also work with the ecologist to make sure we don’t disturb the resident bats. We listen to feedback each year to make our event bigger and better than ever. We can’t wait to offer you a terrifying welcome with our biggest Scream Time yet.”

Councillor Cen Phillipps, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, adds: “Scream Time has quickly become a fangtastic addition to the events calendar at Margam Country Park, attracting thrill seekers from across Wales and beyond. The unique setting of the park, with its gothic castle, historic grounds and well-known ghostly tales, makes it the perfect place for a spine-tingling Halloween experience.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors to Margam Country Park this autumn and encourage everyone to dust off their broomsticks, summon their courage and experience what promises to be a truly brilliant event. Just be prepared, because this year’s scares are sure to raise a few spirits.”

Dr Needles will be looking after his patients in the Hospital Asylum, and the vampires and their victims will be making their presence felt in the Crypt Corridor. Can you tell who’s real and who’s not in the séance room?

There will be a demonic live performance in the main castle hall before the descent into darkness – a dark maze with multiple scary moments behind every door.

Steel yourself in the Nightmare Carnival! The trail continues into Sector 7 – the biohazard zombie zone and if you make it to the end the Reaper will bid you farewell.

SCREAM TIME INFO

Scream Time at Margam Country Park, Port Talbot from October 15 – November 1.

The trail is expected to take between 45 minutes to 90 minutes depending on your pace and whether you stop for food and drinks.

Spooky Time for those aged 7+ a spooky family fun trail before 7pm.

Scream Time for those aged 15+ an intensely scary trail with high impact moments from 7pm.

Book via: https://screamtime.co.uk/scream/

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