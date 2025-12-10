The music stars who reign as Wales’ most in-demand live acts of 2025

It’s been a memorable year for music in 2025 with many big names hitting the road and bringing their tours to Wales.

It was a year defined by epic comebacks, emotional reunions, and a wave of nostalgia, with legendary acts like Oasis and Coldplay leading the live music scene.

Today, ticket marketplace viagogo has released its third annual Year in Live Experiences Report spotlighting the biggest live music moments for Wales in 2025, while taking a look ahead to 2026, highlighting the artists set to dominate stages and capture fan attention next year.

Taking the number one spot for most in demand artist for Wales is Oasis, whose highly anticipated ‘The Oasis Live ’25’ tour marked their reunion after a 15-year hiatus.

The tour included two sold-out shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and spanned 41 dates across Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

Close behind were Coldplay, whose high-spectacle shows were a major draw, and Lewis Capaldi, whose long-awaited return to the stage generated huge nationwide excitement. There was also strong demand for Chris Brown and Metallica, reflecting the region’s broad musical tastes – from R&B to heavy metal.

Country superstar Luke Combs earns a place in the top tier, signalling the rising popularity of country music in Wales, while homegrown heroes Stereophonics remain a beloved live favourite.

Rounding out the top ten are Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga, showcasing Wales’s enthusiasm for bold, era-defining artists across pop, alt and hip-hop.

Together, these trends spotlight the eclectic taste of Welsh music fans heading into the new year. For 2026, viagogo’s most sought-after UK music events feature heavy-hitters like Bon Jovi, Luke Combs, and Bad Bunny, all set to create standout moments next year.

Hayley DiNaso at viagogo says “Fans across the UK continue to show incredible enthusiasm for both legendary acts and contemporary stars. The diversity of demand highlights the wide-ranging tastes of music audiences, and with 2026 shaping up to feature huge names like Bon Jovi, Luke Combs, and Bad Bunny, the excitement for live events shows no signs of slowing.”

WALES TOP 10 MOST IN DEMAND ARTIST FOR 2025

1. Oasis

2. Coldplay

3. Lewis Capaldi

4. Chris Brown

5. Metallica

6. Luke Combs

7. Stereophonics

8. Lana Del Rey

9. Kendrick Lamar

10. Lady Gaga

UK TOP 10 MOST IN DEMAND ARTISTS FOR 2025

1. Coldplay

2. Oasis

3. Billie Eilish

4. Sabrina Carpenter

5. Lewis Capaldi

6. Lana Del Rey

7. Dua Lipa

8. Teddy Swims

9. Lady Gaga

10. Beyoncé

UK TOP 10 MOST IN DEMAND ARTISTS FOR 2026

1. Bon Jovi

2. Luke Combs

3. Bad Bunny

4. My Chemical Romance

5. Metallica

6. The Weeknd

7. Olivia Dean

8. Billy Joel

9. Florence and the Machine

10. The Neighbourhood