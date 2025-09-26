The mystery of the Super Furry Animals posters popping up in Cardiff

Fans of Welsh music legends Super Furry Animals were in a state of delirium today after mysterious posters started to spring up around Cardiff city centre.

The posters featuring colourful artwork which resembled that of key SFA collaborator, artist Pete Fowler, contained a QR code which linked to a Super Furry Animals sign up page.

Super Furry Animals also issued a cryptic video which appeared on their socials – Instagram, Facebook and X.

Fans were quick to share their excitement at the teaser on the band’s Facebook page – many hoping this would signal the return of iconic Welsh band to live action.

The band last played together at the then Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff in December 2016.

We can’t imagine what could be happening. Any ideas?

My advice would be to stick with Nation Cymru over the next few days when more news may be issued!