The newest Welsh novel earning rave reviews

A horror novel set in the mountains of north Wales is garnering five-star reviews for its thrilling tension and beautiful writing.

Since its publication on 8 January 2026, Liam Higginson’s ‘The Hill in the Dark Grove’ has captivated critics and readers alike.

The chilling story has been dubbed ‘A not-to-be-missed novel’ by the Sunday Times, with Anthony Shapland, author of A Room Above a Shop, claiming it ‘Vibrates with unease’.

Carwyn and Rhian, The Hill in the Dark Grove’s leading duo, are the last in a long line of sheep farmers, struggling to keep their legacy alive. On their hillside farm in north Wales, Carwyn comes across a prehistoric ruin and can’t seem to get it out of his mind.

In the second half of the novel, the point-of-view switches, and readers see the story from Rhian’s perspective as she is forced to watch her husband descends into obsession. Outside, the mountains and mythic ruins close in along with an inescapable winter.

Combining horror with romance, the story delves into Welsh legends exploring the weight of history, ancestry, and the power of love, all set against the chilling landscape of rural Wales.

The Hill in the Dark Grove marks Higginson’ debut. Originally from the northern hinterlands, the author spent lockdown in a cottage surrounded by goats, sparking his inspiration for the work.

In an interview with The Bookseller, Higginson explained: “It was really surreal. I think the themes of isolation in the book really came from those times; being in this deserted place that normally was so bustling.”

He then came across a neolithic cairn, which prompted him to reflect on the scale of time. “I remember thinking that the effort that it had taken to build this structure, which had been at the centre of [an ancient] community’s religious life and spiritual life and was now just sitting forgotten in somebody’s field,” he added.

“It made me think about the transience of everything, the things that we assume to be these potent eternal things are just so fleeting really.”

The narrative follows Carwyn and Rhian across a single year, but also explores Welsh history reaching thousands of years into the past.

Readers have been impressed alongside critics, with one writing: “This is quite possibly the most unsettling book I have read this year. The fact that this is a debut novel is impressive. It is a well written, tension filled, haunting tale.”

Another added: “Highly recommended, and I am pencilling it down for a possible Booker longlisting this summer.”

The Hill in the Dark Grove is published by Pan Macmillan and is available to buy now from all good bookshops and is also available on Audible.