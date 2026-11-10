The Nutcracker brings festive magic to Cardiff this November

Nation.Cymru Staff

One of the world’s best-loved Christmas ballets is coming to Cardiff this November, with live orchestral music, classical dancing and a festive tale of enchantment.

Imperial Classical Ballet brings The Nutcracker to New Theatre, Cardiff, on Monday 23 November 2026 at 19:30, as part of Amande Concerts’ 20th Anniversary Season.

Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet follows the young protagonist Clara as, sitting at the foot of the tree on Christmas Eve, she is transported to a world of enchanted toys, snowflakes and the Kingdom of Sweets.

The memorable score features the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Waltz of the Flowers, music familiar to many listeners even before their first visit to a ballet.

The production pairs classical dancing with costumes and stage settings that follow Clara’s journey from a family celebration into a dream, as well as live orchestral accompaniment.

Organisers highlighted that the visit gives audiences in Cardiff and the surrounding area a chance to experience the production at New Theatre during the autumn tour.

Imperial Classical Ballet’s touring repertoire for autumn 2026 includes Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Giselle, and the season marks 20 years of Amande Concerts bringing classical productions to UK audiences.

More information and tickets are available here.