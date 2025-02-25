The One That Got Away: New Welsh thriller with all-Welsh cast hits screens tonight

The One That Got Away, a gripping six-part crime thriller filmed in Pembroke Dock featuring a stellar all-Welsh cast, is coming to BBC One Wales and BBC Four tonight.

The One That Got Away stars Elen Rhys (The Mallorca Files, Craith/ Hidden) as DI Ffion Lloyd, who teams up with her former lover, DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington, Y Gwyll/Hinterland), to investigate the murder of a nurse in a Welsh seaside town.

Written by Catherine Tregenna (Law & Order UK, Lewis, DCI Banks), and directed by Sion Ifan (Y Goleudy), this psychologically driven thriller delves into the complex relationship between Rick and Ffion as they confront not only a killer but also the unresolved issues of their past.

The murder stirs up old wounds in the small community, casting doubt on a historic conviction and raising the chilling possibility of a copycat killer. The series offers a forensic examination of a town, a killer, and a love affair – both past and present.

“Not your typical crime drama”

Actor, Elen Rhys, who returned home to Wales to film, said: “Coming home to Wales to film was a joy—immersing myself in everything Welsh.

“The talented, close-knit crew worked together so well, making it a truly lovely and extraordinary experience. I felt so lucky.”

Elen Rhys added: “Catherine Tregenna’s writing blew me away. It’s not your typical crime drama; it goes much deeper.

“I love that there are no heroes, the characters are complex, damaged, and human; everyone is as flawed as the next.

“It’s so true to life. To me, it’s a drama about what it means to be human.”

Stellar cast

Filmed on location in Pembroke Dock and south Wales, the series features a stellar Welsh cast, including: Rhian Blythe ( Keeping Faith, Hidden), Sule Rimi (Day of the Jackal), Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street), Ioan Hefin (Gangs of London, Apostle), Aled Pugh (The Light in the Hall, Hunky Dory), Mali Ann Rees (Lost Boys and Fairies, Mammoth), Will Thomas (Tree on a Hill, Steeltown Murders), Sharon Morgan (The Sin-Eater, Y Sŵn), and Hannah Daniel (Creisis, Tree on a Hill).

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, added: “The One That Got Away is a knotty, twisty-turny, edge-of-your-seat thriller interwoven with an electrifying love story, featuring a fantastic Welsh cast. BBC Cymru Wales is so pleased to be able to offer this excellent Cymru Noir to our audiences.

“You’ll be gripped and quivering all at once – nail-biting stuff.”

Ben Bickerton, Executive Producer at Blacklight Television, said: “We are delighted that The One That Got Away has found its home on the BBC. It has been such a privilege to work in Wales, with the very best writing, acting and directing talent.

“The audience will be gripped not only by the high-stakes crime story but also by the complex love story at the heart of the show. Can detectives Ffion Lloyd and Rick Sheldon stop the killer before they strike again?”

The One That Got Away was produced by Blacklight and distributed by Banijay Rights, with support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

The first episode will air on BBC One Wales at 9:10pm tonight (February 25), and all episodes will be available to view on BBC iPlayer.

