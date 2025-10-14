The One That Got Away: S4C greenlights second season of critically acclaimed thriller Cleddau

S4C has commissioned a second season of the critically acclaimed psychological thriller Cleddau (The One That Got Away), with filming set to begin in the autumn, and a new series set to air in 2026.

The emotionally charged drama is once again produced by Blacklight (part of Banijay UK) and distributed globally by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment. The production is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

Season one introduced audiences to DI Ffion Lloyd (Elen Rhys) and DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington), ex-lovers forced to work together to solve the murder of a nurse in a quiet Welsh coastal town – an investigation that unearthed dark secrets from the past with devastating consequences.

Nail-biting case

Elen Rhys (The Mallorca Files) and Richard Harrington (Hinterland) will reprise their roles in Season two, which follows another complex, twisted and nail-biting case.

When a body is discovered in Cleddau River the team suspect a killer is stealing identities and luring women to their deaths through a dating website – one that Ffion herself has been using as she tries to move on from Rick, despite the fact he is now separated and single…

Season One of Cleddau/The One that Got Away, premiered to strong ratings, and has become the channel’s number one show of 2025. It was also a smash hit on BBC4 228% above BBC4’s slot average.

The Telegraph described Cleddau as “reminiscent of earlier Welsh noir series like Hinterland” highlighting its atmospheric depiction of West Wales and the nuanced performances of its lead actors.

The Guardian hailed the series as “an irresistible treat for thriller fans,” praising its mature handling of character relationships and the deft balance between psychological drama and crime thriller.

Welsh talent

The series is created and written by Catherine Tregenna, whose writing credits include Three Pines, Law & Order: UK, Lewis, DCI Banks, and The Bench.

Gwenllian Gravelle is head of Film and Drama at S4C. She said: “Cleddau struck a powerful chord with audiences in both Welsh and English.

“It’s a gripping and emotionally intelligent series that showcases the very best of Welsh talent, both on and off screen.

“We are thrilled to bring the story back for a second season and deepen the world that Cath Tregenna has so brilliantly created.”

Banijay Rights handles distribution for an English language version – The One That Got Away – for international audiences.