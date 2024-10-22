The One That Got Away: Welsh crime drama heads to the BBC

The BBC has acquired a new six-part crime drama series The One That Got Away, filmed and set in Pembroke Dock.

The One That Got Away is the English language version of Welsh-language drama Cleddau, an original series for Welsh language broadcaster S4C and will broadcast on BBC Wales, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

The series is an emotionally charged thriller that sees DI Ffion Lloyd (Elen Rhys) partnering up with her ex-lover DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington), to find out who is responsible for murdering a nurse in a coastal town in West Wales.

The murder opens old wounds in a small-town community, throwing a historic conviction into doubt and raising the horrifying prospect of a copycat killer. It is a forensic examination of a town, a killer, and a relationship, past and present.

They set about finding the killer while revisiting the past with devastating results. Cleddau is a forensic examination of a love affair that may have ended but remains raw and unresolved.

The series is written by Catherine Tregenna (Three pines, Law & Order, The Bench).

Thriller

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “The One That Got Away is a deliciously dark and atmospheric thriller – sure to keep BBC viewers gripped to the very end…”

Aberystwyth-born actor Elen Rhys (FBI International / Agatha Raisin S4) whose recent performance in Amazon Prime’s The Mallorca Files has won rave reviews, said: “I’ve wanted to do a nice meaty role in the Welsh language for a very long time.

“The Welsh crew are different. It’s very small, family vibe, respectful and professional. I have very fond memories of filming and feel very proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Grateful

Merthyr actor Richard Harrington (Hinterland, Tree on a Hill, McDonald & Dodds, Consent, Dalgliesh) says DS Rick Sheldon, of all the roles he’s played, is the character that best reflects his own.

Richard said: “Seeing a script with the name Cath Tregenna on it, I knew the character I’d be playing wouldn’t be one dimensional, it would be more interesting.

“This detective is a lot more colourful and a lot more in touch with who he is, probably a lot more like me. I think that’s a gift sometimes when you get a part where you can use the parts of who you are.

“She’s written a character full of heart and soul and struggles – things that I struggle with in life, it’s a forensic love story, it’s nice to get offered these parts, I’m grateful.”

Homegrown drama

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, added: “Cleddau is another fantastic example of the high quality homegrown dramas coming out of Wales, and the unique back-to-back bilingual filming format, which not only champions our Welsh language but it also creates opportunities for the story to reach bigger audiences through international distributors.

“We were pleased to support the production, which created several opportunities for local experienced crew, and a further 12 trainees on set. Successful strategic partnerships, like that of Creative Wales and S4C, is key to the ongoing success of our screen industries here in Wales, and we wish Cleddau every success when it hits our screens this month.”

