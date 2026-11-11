The Other Elliot Sister aiming to repeat huge success of The Other Bennet Sister

Nation.Cymru staff

Following the success of the highly acclaimed The Other Bennet Sister, the BBC has commissioned The Other Elliot Sister, a 10-part drama following the eldest sister of Austen’s Persuasion.

Produced by Cardiff-based Bad Wolf for the BBC and BritBox North America, the series is being adapted by Sarah Quintrell (The Other Bennet Sister) from author Janice Hadlow’s forthcoming novel of the same name. The series is slated to start production in 2027.

Persuasion was the final novel completed by author Jane Austen – published six months after her death. The story focuses on Anne Elliot, whose family moves to Bath to reduce their debt by renting their estate to an admiral and his wife. The Other Elliot Sister will build on the approach established by the Wales-filmed The Other Bennet Sister, placing Elizabeth Elliot, a character confined to the margins, at the heart of her own story.

Jane Tranter, CEO Bad Wolf says: “Elizabeth Elliot is an intriguing figure at the edges of Persuasion – someone we know just enough about to wonder what might be going on beneath the surface… We’re delighted to be returning to the world of Jane Austen with the BBC and BritBox, and to bring another overlooked character to the centre of her own story.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Jane Austen’s world once more with The Other Elliot Sister. The audience instantly fell in love with Mary Bennet and we’re sure they will do the same with Elizabeth Elliot. It promises to be yet another captivating, heartfelt adaptation from Sarah Quintrell.”

The Other Elliot Sister (10×30’) is produced by Bad Wolf for the BBC and BritBox North America. The executive producers are Sarah Quintrell and Janice Hadlow; Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf; Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC; and Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Jess O’Riordan for BritBox. The series has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf’s Managing Director, Dan McCulloch and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Rasmussen.

The Other Elliot Sister will air exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and on BritBox in the US and Canada. Sony Pictures Television will distribute The Other Elliot Sister internationally.

This Christmas will see 3 x 30 specials of The Other Bennet Sister, continuing the story of Mary who viewers last saw marrying Tom Hayward but with marriage comes a new identity, and the question remains: who will Mary become as Mrs Hayward? But just as Mary begins this new chapter, an unexpected visitor from her past arrives at her door in need of her help…

Learn more about The Other Bennet Sister specials coming for Christmas 2026

The Other Bennet Sister was the biggest new drama across all platforms and streamers in the UK since March 2025, with 6.5 million watching in its first 28 days. It’s continued to grow, with episode one now up to 9.5 million viewers (7.3 million over 28-days). The Other Bennet Sister also generated 250 million views across the BBC’s accounts on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.