The Power of Looking: New exhibition explores the portrait

A thought-provoking new exhibition exploring the power of the portrait will open in the Gregynog Gallery at the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth this November.

Using historic and contemporary Welsh art, the Portrait and Power exhibition, which opens on 1 November 2025 , considers how identity, gaze and power flow through portraiture.

It will also invite the visitor to look carefully at the works on display and to rethink the purpose and effect of a portrait.

Whilst enjoying the artistic brilliance of the works on display, the audience will also be encouraged to question traditional roles and challenge visual conventions.

Ultimately, the show asks the question: how can portraits reflect or rewrite the stories told about identity, gender, race, class and belonging?

“The gaze is not just a matter of looking, but also of power and control.”

John Berger, ‘Ways of Seeing’, 1972

On whose terms

Contemporary artists such as Anya Paintsil, Natalie Chapman and Shani Rhys James use the portrait to confront the politics of looking — turning the gaze back on the viewer, reclaiming the body, and making space for stories of care, ageing, motherhood, and identity that rarely enter public collections.

These newly commissioned or acquired works sit at the heart of this exhibition, expanding who is seen and on whose terms.

With the approach of her 150th anniversary, the exhibition will also include a case study relating to the Gwen John, one of Wales’s most celebrated painters.

Traditionally overshadowed by her brother Augustus John, this section will include portraits by both siblings and by her close friend Mary Constance Lloyd, illustrating how different gazes can shape the same subject.

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales said: “This exhibition offers a valuable opportunity for us to open up conversations on how we see ourselves, and how we are seen in art.

“This fresh look at portraiture is in itself a lens through which we can examine the power dynamics inherent in the act of collecting and exhibiting.”

He added: “I look forward to the events and engagement opportunities that will run alongside the exhibition, that will create connections with new audiences.”

Shift

Mari Elin Jones, Interpretation Officer at the National Library of Wales said: “Portrait and Power celebrates how much our collection has grown and shifted in recent years. Recent collecting has brought extraordinary work by historically under-represented artists into the Library’s care, and I’m incredibly proud to have curated an exhibition that gives these works the space and attention they deserve.”

The intention of the exhibition has been to inspire as well as to challenge.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to create their own works in a dedicated studio space within the gallery.

“In a world ordered by sexual imbalance, pleasure in looking has been split between active/male and passive/female.”

Laura Mulvey, ‘Visual and Other Pleasures’, 1989

The inclusivity of the exhibition will also be reflected in a coinciding programme of events, engagement activities and work with schools.

Events will include audio described tours, curator led gallery talks, panel discussions and community engagement workshops.

Full details of all activities will be shared on the National Library’s website over the coming weeks: https://www.library.wales/visit/things-to-do/exhibitions