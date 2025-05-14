The powerful ‘steelworks eye’ street art which has appeared in Port Talbot

It’s sometimes the most simple concepts that are the most impactful.

The beautifully intricate artwork of an eye holding an image of the steelworks at Port Talbot is a stunning, intricate piece of art that packs a powerful punch

The artwork, which was painted in the town by globally renowned street artist My Dog Sighs, certainly packs an emotional punch, that will resonate with the local community who have suffered a huge blow with thousands of job losses at the steelworks..

The street artist was commissioned by ArtWalk Port Talbot to create the powerful piece of art.

Speaking to Nation Cymru, he said: “I’ve spent the last few days on this commission in Port Talbot. The town lives in the incredible shadow of the steel works, which last year sadly closed down.

“The reflection speaks for itself on this one. I wanted to honour this important industry on the piece, using a riveted sheet steel in the background and the steelworks in the reflection.

“I really enjoyed painting and it felt all the more right after chatting with so many locals who’d once had ‘a job for life’ in the steel works.

“Huge thanks to Artwalk port talbot for the commission and @jenksart for hosting me and helping out with the rivets.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

My Dog Sighs was the creator of the ‘free art’ movement – giving away lots of his work including iconic faces painted onto squashed up cans and aerosols but has since moved onto much bigger street art pieces.

Now painting huge walls – the artist is known for his large murals featuring intense details of eyes and the reflections within.

He was responsible for the beautiful Ukraine artwork which appeared in Cardiff back in 2022.

While he was in south Wales he also had tiem to create another incredible artwork in Llanelli.

Find out more about My Dog Sighs and his stunning artwork HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

