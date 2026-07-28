The pub ranked the best in Wales by leading travel guide

Nation.Cymru staff

A pub described as one of the Welsh capital’s most characterful establishments has been ranked the best in Wales by travel guide Time Out.

The Cardiff city centre hostelry The Flute & Tankard was rated highly in the guide’s 22 best pubs in the UK not only for the sheer amount of beers on tap but also for its décor rated as ‘a glorious kitsch-a-rama of trinkets and metal signs’.

Time Out wrote: Ranking the greatest pubs in the UK is, obviously, very tricky business indeed. Pub preference is such an intimate, personal thing – one person’s dream boozer might not remotely appeal to another. That said, when it comes to Britain’s absolute finest pubs there are universal marks of excellence: convivial atmosphere, charming staff, charismatic decor and, above all, a varied selection of well-kept, well-served drinks.

Time Out’s 2026 ranking of Britain’s greatest pubs was compiled with the assistance of our UK-wide network of drinking aficionados, and features all kinds of establishments. Pint enclaves built in barren deserts, atop blustery mountains and on isolated beaches. Sturdy booze bastions, age-old no-fuss pubs, innovative craft alehouses and everything in between.

Some of these pubs are old favourites though plenty are more recent obsessions; they’re almost all independent (with a couple of worthy exceptions). Mostly, though, they’re united by one thing: a sense of community. A pub is made by its cast of regulars, and you’ll find quality company in each of the institutions below.

Reviewing The Flute & Tankard, the guide wrote: For many Cardiff-based Guinness aficionados, the Flute and Tankard is the centre of their universe when they’re out for the evening. Tucked away off the eastern end of Queen Street, this independent one-bar tavern is unrivalled not only for its pouring of the black stuff, but also for the range and quality of beers available on draught. Here you’ll find rich ruby ales, crisp and malty local lagers, international gems, and the occasional old-school bitter. The Flute’s décor is a glorious kitsch-a-rama of trinkets and metal signs, while its clientele ranges from CAMRA enthusiasts, comedians and musicians to curious newcomers discovering one of the Welsh capital’s most characterful pubs.

As for CAMRA, its website describes The Flute & Tankard as: A one-bar pub just off Queen Street towards its eastern end. The “Flute” has established itself as the city centre’s leading real ale pub in terms of both range and quality of its beers. An excellent range of traditional ciders is also available. An upstairs function room hosts musical performances, often jazz, and events such as comedy nights, and is also available for hire.

The Flute & Tankard, 4 Windsor Place, Cardiff, CF10 3BX.

Opening hours:

Monday 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Tuesday 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Wednesday 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Thursday 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Friday 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Sunday 3:00pm – 11:00pm

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