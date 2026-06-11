The restaurant named the best in Wales has reopened

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh restaurant named the best in Wales has reopened with a renowned chef at the helm.

Gwen – sister restaurant to the two Michelin star Ynyshir – is now open. Under Peter Sanchez-Iglesias this marks a new chapter for the intimate dining destination in Machynlleth, which was previously run by head chef Corrin Harrison and his team.

At three-metres wide, Gwen – named Wales’ best restaurant by the prestigious Hardens Guide – hosts just eight guests per service for a multi-course tasting menu shaped by a kitchen team of only two: Sanchez-Iglesias and his assistant, Finn Langley – a student from local catering college, Coleg Ceredigion.

The menu distils his career across award-winning Bristol restaurants Casamia and Paco Tapas, and the later Decimo at The Standard, into a format driven by instinct and creativity.

Centred around two open kitchens, guests move through the space as the meal progresses.

The menu reflects Sanchez-Iglesias’ personal relationship with food, bringing together his background and global influences with a focus on exceptional ingredients and hyper-seasonal produce.

Fire plays a defining role throughout, shaping many of the menu’s 20 courses including Tomato Stracciatella, Hokkaido Scallop Mole Blanco, Carabineros Birria with Hibiscus, and Duck Rib Al Pastor Masa.

Ynyshir’s Amelia Eiriksson is behind the design of Gwen: creating interiors that remain characteristically dark and atmospheric, elevated through collaborations with local artisans.

Bespoke cutlery and crockery through to hand-forged ironmongery from Ynyshir’s in-house smithy Lee Jones – has created a setting as distinctive as the experience itself.

Eiriksson also oversees the drinks programme at Gwen, with front of house run by Sam Clarke. In collaboration with Ynyshir, all wines are available by the glass and bottle, selected to complement the food with a focus on craft producers and low-intervention winemaking.

Gwen is open Wednesday–Saturday, with dinner beginning at 6pm and running for approximately three and a half hours. Guests can also book a two-night package via the Ynyshir website, including dinner at both restaurants across consecutive evenings.

www.gwenrestaurant.co.uk

@gwenrestaurant

Gwen, 21 Heol Maengwyn, Machynlleth, SY20 8EB