The Rhythms of Hip Hop: A Welsh Story

In a brand-new exhibition, National Museum Cardiff invites you on a magical Hip Hop journey travelling from the early days of Hip Hop 40 years ago up until today, and looking ahead to the future of the Hip Hop culture in Wales.

The stories are told by those who’ve lived and breathed Hip Hop; from pioneers to future stars, from artists to dancers, and from key people to moments that have made Hip Hop a vital part of Welsh culture.

Hip Hop: A Welsh Story documents the journey of Hip Hop culture in Wales, told through the voices of those who have shaped it from its early days here, and those who continue to influence its future.

Curated by established Hip Hop DJ and advisor Kaptin Barrett, the exhibition weaves together oral histories and celebrates the music, dance, fashion and art of Hip Hop culture in Wales.

The exhibition invites you to engage directly with the culture, whether by creating your own rap, experimenting with graffiti, or immersing yourself in the record shop experience. Come along and bust a move to Ladies of Rage, DJ Jaffa and Welsh language hip hop pioneers Llwybr Llaethog.

Welsh identity

Kaptin Barret, Hip Hop Collecting Coordinator at Museum Wales said: “A lot of people don’t realise how much Hip Hop has become a part of Welsh history and culture.

“For many it’s integral to their sense of Welsh identity so it’s only right that it now finds a space within Wales’ national museum.

“I believe it will break down many preconceptions but also create a more welcome space for people who feel they haven’t been represented there previously. Hopefully it will inspire people to dig a little deeper and learn more about the culture and how it has impacted life here in Wales.”

“Kath Davies, Director of Collections and Research at Museum Wales said: “We cannot wait for Hip Hop: A Welsh story to land at Amgueddfa Cymru – an opportunity to celebrate over 40 years of Hip Hop in Wales.

“What makes this exhibition extra special is that it’s shaped by those who have lived through it.

“And where else can you witness the story of Hip Hop in Wales, stand before a 3D-printed mammoth, and catch a glimpse of the legendary Blue Lady—all under one roof.“

“Amazing history”

John Griffiths from Welsh Hip Hop band Llwybr Llaethog said: “Since forming Llwybr Llaethog in 1985, Welsh Hip Hop has developed a lot with numerous bands like Tystion, Pep Le Pew and Mr Phormula leaving their marks on the scene.

“Since forming we have released 14 albums and 7 singles and also recorded four sessions for the John Peel show.

“We weren’t exclusively a Hip Hop band but experimented with some Dub Reggae, Drum and Bass, Electronica and many more genres.”

He added: “We’ve also been very lucky to be able to collaborate with some of the Welsh language’s most famous voices including Dafydd Iwan, Sian James, Geraint Jarman, Gwenno and Dyfrig Evans to name just a few.

“It’s fantastic to be included as part of National Museum Cardiff’s exhibition as the amazing history can be shared with wider audiences.”

The Museum’s exhibitions and public engagement programme is made possible thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Hip Hop: A Welsh Story opened at National Museum Cardiff on 19 July 2025 and runs until 22 February 2026.

The exhibition is free and you can pre-book your tickets before visiting the Amgueddfa Cymru website or by visiting the main desk upon arriving at the museum.

