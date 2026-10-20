The Rock Orchestra brings Arena of Fire spectacular to Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

A night of rock and metal anthems, orchestral drama and spectacular pyrotechnics is heading to Cardiff this week as The Rock Orchestra brings its Arena of Fire show to the capital.

The two-hour production arrives at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Thursday, October 22, combining orchestral arrangements with fire, pyrotechnics and performances from The Fuel Girls.

The set includes versions of Zombie, Bring Me To Life, Nothing Else Matters and Paint It Black, alongside music by AC/DC, Motörhead, Linkin Park, Iron Maiden and System of a Down.

The Rock Orchestra is a rotating collective of musicians and vocalists specialising in orchestral interpretations of rock and metal songs.

Its debut album, Classics Vol.1, reached number one on the Official UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart in November 2025.

Organisers say the ensemble has now performed more than 600 shows to over 750,000 people worldwide.

Nathan Reed, creative director and producer, said: “Arena of Fire is the most explosive version of The Rock Orchestra we’ve ever created.

“We’ve taken the scale and emotion of our orchestral arrangements and built a huge arena experience around them, with fire, pyrotechnics, incredible performers including The Fuel Girls, and a full choir driving the power of the music.”

Cardiff is one of nine stops on the UK and Ireland arena tour, which began in Leeds earlier this month. Following Thursday’s performance, the show heads to Birmingham, London and Brighton.

Tickets for Cardiff start at £58.90 and are available through The Rock Orchestra’s website.

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