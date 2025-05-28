The Smurfs return to Welsh screens after 25 Years

For the first time in a quarter of a century, everyone’s favourite three-apples-high mischief-makers are returning to Welsh television screens, with S4C proudly announcing the return of Y Smyrffs —this time with a fresh coat of paint, new voices, but the same iconic blue heart.

The little blue legends who’ve entertained children (and more than a few nostalgic grown-ups) for generations are smurfing their way back into our homes—this time speaking the language of the land of song.

Y Smyrffs, as they’re affectionately known in Welsh, will reintroduce familiar faces like Smyrffen (Smurfette), the wise Tada Smyrff (Papa Smurf), and the not-so-lovely villain Craca Hyll (Gargamel), all with brand-new Welsh voices to bring their magical world to life.

Visitors to the Urdd Eisteddfod Dur a Môr, were treated to an exclusive preview of the first two episodes – Trwyn a Hanner (Who Nose?) and Y Robot Magu (Diaper Daddy) delighting viewers, young and old.

Global phenomenon

Born from the brilliant pen of Belgian cartoonist Peyo in 1958, The Smurfs have been a global phenomenon for over six decades—scampering through comic books, animated series, blockbuster films, and childhood memories worldwide. Now, thanks to S4C, they’re ready to charm a whole new generation of Welsh-speaking fans.

“The Smurfs have always been about togetherness, community, and a splash of silliness,” said Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Content Commissioner – Children and Learners. “We’re thrilled to bring these timeless characters back in Welsh, and we know that both kids and nostalgic parents will fall in love with Y Smyrffs all over again.”

The return ties in with the globally popular 2021 animated reboot currently airing on Nickelodeon and streaming on platforms like Netflix. And with the buzz surrounding the recently announced Smurfs movie—starring none other than Rihanna as Smurfette, and smurfing into cinemas in July 2025—Smurfmania is officially back in style.

Expect to see all the familiar blue faces: Peniog (Brainy Smurf, likely still annoying everyone with his “I told you so!”), Chwithig (Clumsy) tripping over himself into trouble, Horwth (Hefty) flexing his muscles at every opportunity, and of course, Tada Smyrff guiding the village with wisdom, patience, and the occasional magic potion. “All you need is a little imagination… and a lot of smurfiness!” Tada Smyrff might say—and he’d be right.

Fans of the original Welsh dub will be delighted to hear that many of the classic character names remain intact, offering a comforting dose of nostalgia. Smyrffen still sparkles with her trademark charm and curiosity, while Craca Hyll, with his cat Archalen in tow, continues his never-ending (and always failing) mission to catch a Smyrff.

Mae’r Smyrffs yn ôl!

Véronique Culliford, President of the Peyo Company and the daughter of Pierre Culliford (aka Peyo), creator of the Smurfs said: “I am very proud of this upcoming launch on S4C. The local languages approach has always been central for us and this new release in Welsh-language will be the 50th language release for our TV series!

“Kids and parents along can already expect a lot of fun watching Y Smyrffs on S4C. Mae’r Smyrffs yn ôl!”

Whether you were glued to the TV with a bowl of cereal in the ’80s or you’re introducing Y Smyrffs to your own children for the first time, there’s something undeniably timeless about these pint-sized pranksters.

Each Smurf might look similar, but they each bring something special to the table—team spirit, loyalty, humour, and heart. And in today’s world, that kind of smurfy magic is more welcome than ever.

So, grab your popcorn (or paned o de), switch on S4C, and get ready to say “Shwmae!” to Y Smyrffs. Because whether you’re young, or just young at Smurf, there’s always room for a little more blue in your day.

