The songs that soundtracked our schooldays coming to Wales

Viral sensation and Britain’s favourite school teacher James B Partridge is heading back on the road in 2026 and, following extraordinary demand, he’s adding even more dates to the Primary School Bangers Tour with several shows around Wales.

With spring dates already selling fast and additional September performances recently announced, demand for one of the UK’s most joy-filled live experiences shows no sign of slowing. Newly added dates come in direct response to overwhelming appetite from audiences nationwide, giving even more fans the chance to be part of the phenomenon.

The Primary School Bangers Tour has become a nationwide celebration of the songs that soundtracked our school days, the ones sung in assembly halls up and down the country. From mass singalongs to heart-on-sleeve nostalgia, the show taps into a shared experience that unites generations, all delivered with James’s warmth, humour and unmistakable feel-good energy.

The tour first visits theatres and concert halls across the UK including shows in Swansea, Newport and Monmouth in the coming months, marking James’s most ambitious live production to date. Audiences can expect uplifting assembly classics, full-voiced communal singing and the pure joy of rediscovering songs everyone thought they’d forgotten (but somehow still know every word to).

Fresh from the hugely successful Big Christmas Assembly Tour, which saw the majority of venues sell out across the UK, James’s momentum continues to build.

What began as a handful of playful performances for his pupils has grown into a genuine national phenomenon. From viral social media fame to a field-closing Glastonbury set (featured on BBC festival highlights), James has become the UK’s most beloved musical nostalgia act, all while continuing to teach primary school children during the week.

With appearances on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio Breakfast Show, BBC Radio 2, The One Show and Songs of Praise: The Big School Assembly Singalong, James has shown that his unique blend of humour, heart and harmony resonates with audiences of every generation. This isn’t just a tour, it’s a collective singalong, decades in the making.

The Primary School Bangers Tour comes to theatres across the UK in spring 2026, with further dates in September… and now, due to phenomenal demand, an additional run of shows this October.

Primary School Bangers 2026 Tour Dates

8-Apr-26 Bury St Edmunds Apex Theatre

10-Apr-26 Watford Colosseum

12-Apr-26 Southampton O2 Guildhall

14-Apr-26 Northampton Derngate Theatre

15-Apr-26 Woking New Victoria

16-Apr-26 Swansea Grand Theatre

18-Apr-26 Bristol Beacon

19-Apr-26 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

20-Apr-26 Blackpool Winter Gardens (Arena)

21-Apr-26 Edinburgh Assembly Rooms

23-Apr-26 Peterborough New Theatre

24-Apr-26 Birmingham Symphony Hall

26-Apr-26 Reading Hexagon

11-Sep-26 Newport Riverfront Theatre

12-Sep-26 St Albans Albans Arena

13-Sep-26 Poole Lighthouse

15-Sep-26 Basingstoke Anvil Arts

16-Sep-26 Blackburn King Georges Hall

17-Sep-26 Loughborough Town Hall

19-Sep-26 Darlington Hippodrome

20-Sep-26 Dunstable Grove Theatre

21-Sep-26 Leeds City Varieties

22-Sep-26 Doncaster Cast

2-Oct-26 Monmouth Blake Theatre

3-Oct-26 Chesterfield Winding Wheel Theatre

4-Oct-26 Potters Bar Wyllyotts Theatre

24-Oct-26 Isle of Man Gaiety Theatre

Tickets on sale via jamesbpartridge.com

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