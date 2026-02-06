The sound of Welsh language music for 2026 announced

The future of the Welsh music scene has been lit up this week as the official shortlist for the Sound of Miwsig 2026 was revealed.

Ahead of the celebrations for Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh Language Music Day) on Friday February 13th, the shortlist for this year’s Sound of Miwsig 2026 was announced following an industry-wide poll of the artists set to make waves in the music scene this year.

Revealed this week by DJ Molly Palmer during a broadcast of her BBC Radio Wales show, the shortlist features ten Welsh-language artists who represent the most diverse and exciting corners of contemporary Welsh creativity. From industrial nu-metal in Bangor to ‘wizard-pop’ in the Preselis, the 2026 Sound of Miwsig cohort proves the Welsh language is soundtracking a genuinely eclectic mix of genres.

The Sound of Miwsig 2026 artists

Celavi



Celavi are a fierce duo from Bangor, North Wales. Gwion and Sarah are armed with an explosive take on nu-metal that blends the raw power of metal, goth, emo, industrial, electro, and rock into an anthemic, boundary-pushing sound.

Louis O’Hara



Louis O’Hara is a singer-songwriter from Pembroke Dock, West Wales, whose music captures the quiet beauty of ordinary life. Rooting his song writing in tender folk and enriched with subtle chamber-pop flourishes, his songs are built on poetic lyricism, emotional honesty, and a deep sense of place.

Betsan



A rising star in the ethereal pop world, Betsan has built a reputation for songwriting that is as sharp as it is beautiful. Her music serves as a bridge between traditional folk roots and a neon-lit, electronic future.

Mwsog



Purveyors of “gritty, wonky rock,” Mwsog have emerged from the experimental musical hotbed of West Wales. Singing fiery ballads of rage and mourning, they channel ancestral memory through a darkly psychedelic folk lens, sounding a long-held cry for land, language, and survival.

Knuckle MC



At the forefront of a new Welsh-language rap explosion, Knuckle MC brings a fresh, narrative-driven flow to the shortlist. With conscious lyrics and a delivery that commands attention, he is proving that Welsh is a natural fit for the cadences of modern drill.

Crwban



Crwban is a Cardiff-based electronic producer quickly becoming the go-to for Welsh dance music. Inspired by garage and techno rhythms, the tracks are uniquely fused with Welsh-language lyrics, offering a vibrant and authentic twist to modern electronic music.

Lafant



Lafant This young rock trio from north Pembrokeshire draws from a melting pot of 60s British invasion and 90s grunge. Their debut EP Y Fodrwy on the Fflach label has them earmarked as the modern heirs to a guitar-driven Welsh legacy.

Osgled



Osgled explores “sad synth” and ethereal layers, creating immersive, otherworldly soundscapes that have captivated audiences across mid-Wales from her Machynlleth base, and now spreading further across the country.

Dewin



Funky, self-styled “wizard-pop” from the hills of Preseli and with a popular public vote, Dewin’s live shows were described by one fan as ‘the best thing I’ve ever, ever seen’.

Tai Hâf Heb Drigolyn



Recorded on vintage cassette recorders, and nominees to last year’s Welsh Music Prixe, Tai Hâf Heb Drigolyn craft a “hissy, melancholic soup” of lo-fi nostalgia. Their sound is a ghost-like blend of indie-pop evoking a half-remembered dream of the coast.

The three winning 2026 artists will be revealed on Molly Palmer’s BBC Radio Wales show on Tuesday February 10th.

Speaking about the Sound of Miwsig shortlist, Molly said: “I think we’re really lucky in Wales to see more genres of Welsh language music appearing. There really is something out there for everybody at the moment. Whether you like dubstep, pop or a bit of nu metal, there is a world of Welsh language music waiting for you.”

Not all shortlisted artists are first-language Welsh speakers. Pembroke Dock singer-songwriter Louis O’Hara learned the language after falling in love with the music of fellow West Wales artist, Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci.

Speaking about his shortlist nomination, Louis said: “Honestly, being included on this list as a learner feels like a massive ‘croeso’ from the industry. I was always a bit nervous that my Welsh might not be ‘perfect’ enough, but this proves the language is a living, breathing thing. It’s not about where you start; it’s about the stories you tell.”

As audiences increasingly listen beyond English‑language songs, ‘Cymraeg pop’ is having a moment. Discovery‑led listening, where how music feels matters more than understanding every word, is now a defining force in global pop culture.

Whether you are a lifelong fluent speaker, a learner, or someone who has never heard a word of Welsh before, Dydd Miwsig Cymru invites everyone to discover their new favourite artist and experience the vibrant soundtrack of modern Wales.

You can listen to a Spotify playlist of the shortlisted artists here.