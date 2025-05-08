The statue which has become a beautiful shrine to Mike Peters

A metal statue of Mike Peters has been covered in floral tributes since the news of the Welsh rock icon’s death last week.

The steel sculpture, one of three which celebrates a trio of famous sons of Rhyl – Don Spendlove, Sir John Houghton and Mike Peters are situated next to the Pont-y-draig bridge in the north Wales town.

The Alarm star’s statue has been covered in flowers and banners as a succession of fans have visited the landmark to pay their respects to the much-loved musician and campaigner, who fought blood cancer for 30 years.

Similarly, The Red – the pub owned by the Peters’ family in their home village of Dyserth has been a focal point for fans wanting to pay their respects to the inspirational rocker.

Mike’s statue which was lovingly dubbed ‘Metal Mickey’ by fans on its unveiling was visited by the Welshman’s wife Jules, who posted a beautiful message on Instagram alongside an image of her kissing the statue.

Tributes poured in after it was announced that Mike had died from blood cancer aged 66.

The world of music paid tribute to the Welsh star with many emotional messages for the inspirational musician.

Billy Duffy, from The Cult, who played in the band Coloursound with Mike, said: “I truly believe a light has gone out in the world today and I’m going to miss my brother from another mother.

“Mike was not only an inspiration to millions of people suffering from cancer but also an inspiration to me as he spread nothing but positivity in every situation.

“I can take some comfort from the fact that when the end came, he accepted it with his usual grace, and ended his days in this life in his beloved North Wales with his family and friends around him.”

Simple Minds’ frontman Jim Kerr spoke about the last time he met Mike and how much he was looking forward to seeing him again.

He wrote: “To stay alive and appreciate every second you’ve got, it’s what it’s all about.”

‘It was words to that effect Mike Peters said when he and his wife Jules sat with me and (Simple Minds guitarist) Charlie on our last visit to Wales last year.

“As always when in their company, so good it was just to sit and talk, we almost forgot that we were due on stage within minutes.

“But it was time to go to work and so they accompanied Simple Minds as we made our way from the dressing room to the steps leading to the stage, hugging and shaking hands as we were about to walk on. We had no idea then when we would next see each other, but hoped sooner rather than later?

“Some months later we were delighted to know that Mike Peters was due to join the line-up of acts performing at our Simple Minds, Bellahouston Park show in Glasgow, this coming June. I had also mentioned something about having him over to my house the night before the Glasgow event, no big deal just something to be arranged nearer the time.

“Over the next day you’ll read a lot of comments describing Mike as a beautiful person, a Welsh hero, and so much more. All will be absolutely true. He was loved and admired by so many.

“On behalf of Simple Minds we send our condolences.”

Manic Street Preachers who were fans of and influenced by The Alarm wrote: “Very sad news-Mike Peters a true fighter with a heavenly voice love to all his family and friends M.S.P❤️❤️❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️❤️❤️”

Welsh singer and campaigner Martyn Joseph spoke of Mike’s influence: “I’m so very sorry that we’ve lost Mike. He was a dear friend and though we didn’t see each other too often we always kept in touch. He showed huge fortitude and courage throughout his illness and was always inspiring to be with and talk to. All love to Jules and the boys and fair forwards good man. You left no stone unturned and inspired us all xo”

Former 60ft Dolls frontman Richard Parfitt posted on X…

I met #MikePeters a couple times over the years. Once back in the 80s at a festival in Belgium and then 20 years later in Blackwood! A true gentleman and Welsh legend. Definition of Courage in the Face of Adversity. Rock on Mike, I always loved this songhttps://t.co/TW2Bq5KoVU — RJP (@richardjparfitt) April 29, 2025

Mark Brzezicki, drummer with Big Country who toured with The Alarm in the ’80s said: “I am very saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Mike Peters.

“He was a joy to work with and a great inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“A true fighter until the very end, his enthusiasm was infectious. The world lost one of the best.

“God bless you Mike.”

The Wonder Stuff wrote: “On behalf of all of The Wonder Stuff’s band and crew, we salute Mike Peters for his invaluable service to rock’n’roll.

“A true inspiration and one of the kindest men you could ever wish to meet.

“We send our love to Jules and the boys.

“Thank you Mike, you made it better. ❤️”

Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers whose history with Mike pre-dates The Alarm described the Welshman as a ‘hugely positive and courageous man’.

“Woke up this morning to the very sad news that Mike Peters has passed away.

“I have known Mike for a very long time and, as everyone knows, he has fought a long and brave battle against cancer.

“I first met him when Seventeen opened for some friends of mine at the Fulham Greyhound back in the early 80’s. Since then, our paths crossed many times. In all that time, and despite all that life could throw at him, I never saw him without a smile. A hugely positive and courageous man.

R.I.P., mate.

Jake.”

The Christians posted the following on Facebook: “Such sadness for the loss of a man, Mike Peters, who possessed such bravery dignity hope courage and had a huge zest for life. We had the pleasure of appearing at The Gathering and saw first hand the love of the welsh people for him (and from all people who met him and heard the songs of The Alarm)… seems unbelievable and so cruel that this beautiful couple Mike & Jules Peters have been separated …. we are so so sorry you lost this long battle 💙”

80s’ electro pop star Howard Jones wrote: “So sad to hear of Mike Peters passing. I have many wonderful memories of him and his lovely wife Jules.

“Thank you for the positive messages and the great work you gave us all Mike.”

Legendary music producer Tony Visconti wrote: “Very sad news. Mike Peters of the group The Alarm has passed away. I had the pleasure of working with the band in 1989. Mike was a Welshman from the Valleys who didn’t grow up speaking that beautiful language, but he espoused it later in life, his wife Julie was his teacher. He supported cancer awareness causes as he was diagnosed early on. That he lived this long is a miracle. Rest In Peace dear Mike.”

Mike first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with The Alarm, with hits including 68 Guns and Strength.

Alongside his wife, he co-founded Love Hope Strength, a cancer charity to encourage action around stem cell donation.

Through its Get On The List campaigns, often publicised at rock concerts, the charity has added more than 250,000 people to stem cell registers worldwide.

Born in Prestatyn, North Wales, Peters often played in support of causes close to where he lived.

Last year, in an interview with the PA news agency, Peters credited his thousands of fans with giving him a boost, saying his diagnosis with fast-growing lymphoma had led to an “incredible” response, with “phenomenal support and prayers from the fans from all directions”.

He added: “I think, with my crazy instinct to try and preserve my life as well as my health, I worked out that I was able to play some British shows in the summer.

“Luckily for me, they were all at the end of the chemotherapy cycles.

“I couldn’t do them with the band and the crew and the tour buses and all that, but I could stand up on the stage on my own with a small back-up team, so I wasn’t being exposed to any viruses or conditions that would impact on my health.”

Mike, who supported U2 and Status Quo on tour and played with Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, was first diagnosed with the blood cancer chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) more than 30 years ago, aged 36.

Over the years he underwent numerous drug treatments and rounds of chemotherapy and tried experimental therapy to keep his cancer at bay. Most recently, he underwent Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) at The Christie in Manchester in an attempt to cure his Richter’s syndrome, a rare and aggressive blood cancer.

Michael Leslie Peters – 25 February 1959 – 29 April 2025

Rest in peace.

