The Streets announce Cardiff return after sell-out castle show

Nation.Cymru staff

The Streets have announced a return to Cardiff just months after selling out a summer show at Cardiff Castle.

Mike Skinner and his band will perform at DEPOT on Curran Road on Friday, November 6, as they continue the A Grand Don’t Come For Free tour.

The 2,100-capacity indoor show comes three months after the band performed to thousands of fans within the grounds of Cardiff Castle.

The smaller venue will give fans the chance to see the group at closer quarters than at their summer outdoor show.

Tickets go on presale at 10am on Thursday, September 3, with general sale beginning at 10am on Friday, September 4.

The tour celebrates A Grand Don’t Come For Free, The Streets’ second album, which was released in 2004 and reached number one in the UK albums chart.

The multi-platinum record included some of the group’s best-known songs, including Dry Your Eyes, Fit But You Know It and Blinded By The Lights.

The Streets first broke through in 2002 with the Mercury Prize-nominated Original Pirate Material, which became one of the most influential British records of its era.

Skinner has since released six further full-length projects and collaborated with artists including Kano, Fred again.., Greentea Peng, Master Peace and Giggs.

His most recent album, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, was accompanied by a film of the same name which he directed.

DEPOT founder Nick Saunders said: “With the Castle show selling out, we knew there was a real demand for this. Bringing the show indoors into a more intimate setting will make it all the more special.”

The Streets join a programme of acts due to appear at DEPOT during the final months of 2026, including Charlotte Church, I Prevail, Autechre, PRESIDENT, Avatar, Fat Dog, Midge Ure and The Hunna.

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