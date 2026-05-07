The stunning garden in Wales named one of the best to visit in the UK

A beautiful and historic garden in Wales has been named one of the best gardens in the UK.

Bodnant Garden was awarded the accolade of one of the UK’s best gardens to visit, according to new research.

The study carried out by CEWE ranked the top 20 gardens across the nation, with Bodnant Garden placing in the top five, with a 4.8-star rating and 9,590 spring-related reviews.

Powis Castle and Garden in Wales also featured among the top-ranked locations.

Royal Botanic Kew Gardens in London tops the list as the best garden to visit.

Chatsworth House in Derbyshire and The Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh follow in second and third place.

The study, conducted by CEWE, Europe’s leading photo printing company identified and ranked gardens across the UK based on desk research and Google review data.

Each location was analysed using Google star ratings, number of reviews and visitor review sentiment relating to spring and seasonal appeal. The gardens were also assessed for mentions of ‘best’, ‘must see’, ‘outstanding’, ‘finest’ and ‘exceptional’ to determine which are the most highly rated.

Bodnant Garden in Wales and RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey share fourth place.

Bodnant Garden in Tal-y-Cafn, Conwy spans 80 acres of gardens and woodland with sweeping mountain views. It holds a 4.8 star rating from 9,590 reviews and is also home to two wildflower meadows, and distinct areas including the Round Garden, which features an 18th century water fountain, and the Winter Garden.

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Other honourable mentions that complete the top 20 are The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall, Princes Street Gardens in Scotland and Powis Castle and Garden in Wales.

From blooming meadows to blossoming woodlands, these gardens offer the perfect chance to explore and capture spring landscapes. Chris Wood, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “As mornings continue to get brighter and days lengthen, these beautiful spaces provide the perfect opportunity to head outside and explore the UK’s breathtaking greenery.

“Whether it’s a stroll along flower-filled paths or a wander through colourful spring gardens, there’s plenty to explore up and down the country. These breathtaking settings also provide the ideal backdrop for photographing your adventures and keeping lasting mementos. We hope our research highlights both well-known gardens and hidden gem spots for all the family to enjoy.”

Methodology:

Desk research was used to find spring gardens in the UK, picking the ones that were described as the best and suited to springtime.

Google reviews were analysed to extract gardens that included mentions of ‘spring’ as well as descriptive terms such as ‘best’, ‘must see’, ‘outstanding’, ‘finest’ and ‘exceptional’.