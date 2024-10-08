The stunning miners’ mural with a beautiful story behind it

A mural depicting a former colliery which has appeared on the wall of a home in the in the village of Ynysybwl contains a moving message behind it.

The artwork of Lady Windsor colliery has been created by acclaimed Welsh street artist Tee2Sugars.

It depicts the former mine which opened in 1884 eventually closing in 1988 and the miners who worked there.

The artwork on the outside wall of the home of Amanda Ellis in Ynysybwl also depicts the mining lamp used by her late husband Anthony, who worked at the colliery.

The striking artwork has struck a chord with many families of those who worked in mines around south Wales.

After posting the artwork on his Facebook page, Tee2Sugars – who created the giant Eisteddfod mural in Pontypridd town centre – was inundated with praise for his work.

Royston Williams summed up the comments when he wrote: “All my family come from a mining background I’d just like to say a big thank you for this one it’s fantastic work and I still have mines lamps in my house and much more it’s nice to see art work like this because people will never forget about the mining background.”

