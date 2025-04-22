The stunning mural celebrating Carmarthen’s cultural heritage

A grassroots music venue in the heart of Carmarthen has unveiled a stunning mural which celebrates the town’s rich cultural heritage.

The mural on the side of the CWRW music venue and pub, features names of musicians, creatives and comedians who have put the town on the map – including Rhod Gilbert, Elis James, Datblygu, Adwaith and Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci.

Several years in the planning, the striking artwork designed by Swcidelic (Mared Lenny) and painted by Philip Cheater over the course of three months was revealed on the weekend.

Unveiling a gallery of pictures on their Facebook page, the venue also posted the following message:

In 2022, CWRW embarked on an journey to create a vibrant mural, aiming to uplift our beautiful town and its incredible community as we navigated the challenges of the pandemic. Our vision as a creative hub in Carmarthen was to capture a piece of art that showcases Carmarthens rich creative heritage and creative spirit, bringing joy and inspiration to residents and visitors alike! 🎶🎨

We’re filled with optimism as we anticipate the new Oriel Myrddin Gallery opening, envisioning King Street flourishing as a cultural hub that celebrates the arts and heritage that make Carmarthen truly unique. We are getting ready to welcome our summer tourists from all over the country as we shine a spotlight on our beloved town! 🌍❤️

Public art has the incredible power to transform communities, and we invite everyone to celebrate Carmarthen successes with us. This mural is a beautiful gift to our local community, businesses, and tourists—a treasure to be cherished for years to come.

CWRW committed £4,000 to repair and repainting the building in preparation for this artistic endeavour. In 2023, we worked hand in hand with the council’s planning and heritage teams, gaining valuable insights and approvals. Thanks to approved funding in 2023 of £6000, we finalised our vision. The funding was able to fund the making of the artwork over the large area of the building, covering materials, artists and cherry pickers. After overcoming various challenges, including planning regulations, repairs, roadworks/Gas works, and the unpredictable Welsh weather, we’re thrilled that the project finally come to a close! 🌈✨

Local businesses have played a vital role in funding this artwork, helping to create a positive and forward-thinking image of Carmarthen for everyone to admire. We would like to thank all those who have stopped, chatted an contributed to the positivity of moving Carmarthen forward into a brighter/happier place to live. Furthermore a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to making this project a reality.

Let’s keep uplifting and celebrating our vibrant community together. Here’s to moving Carmarthen forward! 🎉💜

