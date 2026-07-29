The stunning Welsh beach rated the most beautiful in the UK

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh beach with ‘heavenly views’ has been ranked the most beautiful in the UK.

Described as a ‘true dreamscape’, Traeth Llanddwyn (Newborough Beach) on Ynys Mon came out on top in Time Out’s prestigious list of the best beaches in the UK.

Introducing their annual beach guide Time Out wrote:

Make no mistake, the UK has some of the planet’s finest stretches of coastline. Sure, Britain isn’t always outlined by beaming vast stretches of white à la Caribbean, but there’s extraordinary variety in our coast. Dramatic dunes, towering chalk cliffs and secret coves. Beaches fashioned out of pebbles, shingle and rock pools. Some attached to busy seaside towns, others blissfully remote. That diversity is all part of Britain’s seaside charm.

The UK’s coast stretches thousands of miles, within which are around 1,500 beaches. How do you choose which ones are most worth visiting? Well, that’s where Time Out’s recommendations come in. Our latest guide to Britain’s top beaches has something for every kind of beach fanatic: sun-lounging spots in legendary seaside towns, creamy sands on far-off islands, newly-revived destinations, old favourites and much more.

Our 2026 guide to the greatest beaches in Britain features 40 coastlines, five of which are new entries. From Cornwall’s world-famous sandy destinations all the way up to Scotland’s West Isles, here’s where to lay down a towel and go for a dip.

The most beautiful beaches in the UK, according to Time Out travel writers and editors (Welsh entries) See the full list HERE

1. Traeth Llanddwyn (Newborough Beach), Ynys Mon

Best for: Heavenly views, wherever you turn.

Cream sand, a whitewashed lighthouse, dunes scattered with wildflowers, a pine tree backdrop and silhouettes of Eryri National Park’s peaks in the distance – Traeth Llanddwyn offers a true dreamscape. We’re not the only ones to laud it as one of Britain’s best beaches, but thanks to its remote position and long 3.5-mile stretch of sand, it rarely feels crowded. At low tide visitors can access Llanddwyn Island, Wales’ official ‘Island of Love’. It’s the home of the aforementioned lighthouse and the 16th century church of St Dwynwen, the Welsh patron saint of lovers. Look out for the wild ponies that graze the sand dunes and help preserve the landscape.

Insider tip: The conditions at Llanddywn are calm most of the time, making it a lovely place for a few peaceful hours of paddle boarding. You can rent a SUP for the day for £45 from Hiraeth Hire.

Get there: Public transport options to Llanddwyn are very limited. A car is a necessity.

9. Mwnt, Ceredigion

Best for: Looking out for one of Europe’s largest bottlenose dolphin pods.

Watched over by a quaint little 14th century church, Mwnt is a perfectly-formed caramel bay encased in sloping cliffs. Besides the car park on the headland and the kiosk that opens to sell toasties, coffees and Welsh cakes during peak months, there’s very little around Mwnt to indicate that you are in fact in the twenty-first century. But that’s part of its allure. In the summer, it’s one of the best places in the entire UK for spotting dolphins, as the waters of Cardigan Bay host the country’s largest residential pod (thought to contain 250-300 of the marine mammals).

Insider tip: You will want to spend the whole day lounging on Mwnt. So, make sure you pack everything you’re going to need for the day before heading towards the sand – once you’ve set up base, you won’t want to clamber back up the several dozen steps for anything you’ve forgotten.

Get there: It’s particularly difficult to get to via public transport as the nearest station is in Carmarthen just over 34 miles away. Your best bet is getting there by car.

14. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

Best for: Braving the chill for a sheltered dip in crystal-clear waters.

Yet another award-winning beach for Wales, Barafundle Bay caught the globe’s attention when it was named among the best in the world. After walking the pretty half-mile route from Stackpole Quay, visitors will find a picture-perfect beach, where small turquoise waves lap up against a crescent of sand. The sheltered cove is the perfect swimming spot, while the Pembrokeshire Coast Path offers more routes for the keen rambler.

Insider tip: For refreshments with an added feel-good factor, visit the tea room at the Stackpole Walled Gardens (a ten-minute drive away). This community garden and farm provides work experience and training to people with learning disabilities.

Get there: Closest train station is Lamphey, a 13-minute drive away.

18. Rhossili Bay, Gower

Best for: Breathtaking rambles through the dramatic cliffs of the Gower Peninsula.

Remote but by no means overlooked, Rhossili Bay has a list of accolades longer than its sandy shore, with titles like ‘best beach in Europe’ and ‘top ten beaches in the world’ among its plaudits. One visit here and it’s easy to see why – the steep, winding walk down to the coast from Rhossili village is stunning, with panoramic views over three miles of golden sand, and on clear days, to the coastline of North Devon.

Insider tip: The beach itself is all about the unspoilt nature, but there are facilities nearby: visit the National Trust shop and visitor centre near the village, or pop into the Bay Bistro for homemade soups and sandwiches if you’ve forgotten your packed lunch.

Get there: Closest train station is Gowerton, a 37-minute drive away.

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