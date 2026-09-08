The stunning Welsh location named the best campsite in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A beautiful campsite offering visitors a peaceful escape in the Welsh countryside has picked up a prestigious award.

Tucked away in the foothills of picturesque Mid-Wales, Cambrian Mountains Glamping and Camping at Llanddewi Brefi has been named best in Wales for camping and runner-up for glamping.

The Mid-Wales business run by John and Menna Lewis-Griffiths received the national recognition at the Best of Welsh Food & Hospitality Awards 2026 held in Swansea.

The accolades are a reward for more than £100,000 investment by the pair in the flourishing tourism business which they run alongside a dairy farm.

The couple have eight serviced, grass camping pitches with a recently built shower block, two luxury, self-contained glamping pods with hot tubs, a holiday cottage with a hot tub and 12, privately owned static caravans on the site.

John’s parents began diversifying into static caravans in 1965 before he and Menna extended the tourism offer, including completely renovating and modernising the holiday cottage, Felin Gogoyan, in 2019.

Located between the Cambrian Mountains and the Ceredigion coast, the peaceful site offers visitors an escape together with dark skies for stargazing and mountain trails for walking.

The Best of Welsh Food & Hospitality Awards 2026 showcases businesses that continue to raise the bar through exceptional food, outstanding customer service and unwavering dedication to their communities.

John and Menna Lewis-Griffiths were thrilled to pick up their award.

Menna thanked everyone who nominated and voted for Cambrian Mountains Glamping and Camping in the awards.

“It’s the first award we have won and it means so much that people voted for us and that we have been acknowledged for the work we have done here,” said Menna, who also thanked Dafydd Wyn Morgan, owner of Serydda, for his marketing support and encouragement.

Find out more and book a break via: https://www.cmgac.co.uk/

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.