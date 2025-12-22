The surprising story behind Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone

It was exactly 40 years ago this week in 1985 that Shaken’ Stevens’ perennial festive favourite ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ became the UK’s Christmas number one – and four decades later it’s still riding high in the charts.

The song, which has become part of the fabric of Christmas itself, is currently number 11 in this week’s UK singles chart.

What’s remarkable is its staying power. Originally charting for just eight weeks, the song has since returned to the charts every Christmas since downloads and streaming were introduced, regularly breaking into the top 10 decades after its release. In recent years it’s climbed as high as number 6 and 9 again, proving its popularity remains undiminished.

The snowy music video, filmed in Sweden, is just as iconic – full of sleigh rides, Santa, snowball fights and festive chaos – and even featured the Welsh pop legend’s own children among the cast. The official video has currently amassed more than 95 millions views on YouTube.

Released on 25 November 1985, it was Shaky’s fourth, and ultimately final, UK No.1 single. It’s opening lines of: “Snow is falling. All around me. Children playing. Having fun. It’s the season. Love and understanding. Merry Christmas everyone.” are familiar to millions and generations of music fans who love it.

The man whose dulcet tones adorn the festive chart topper is still as fond of the song all these years later.

You would think Shaky would give shopping a swerve over the festive period for fear of hearing the track for the millionth time being pumped out over the sound system.

However he said: “It’s fine and the Christmas period only lasts for so long anyway. I’m proud of the song. I’ve made a couple of Christmas tracks, but that’s the one that captured the public imagination. It’s the song that everybody plays. It’s got all the Christmas ingredients.”

Despite those thinking that Shaky’s postman must run the risk of a hernia carrying those royalty cheques through the post every Christmas, the song which was a festive number one in 1985, was in fact written by songwriter Bob Heatlie who sadly died in 2023.

“Yeah, Bob was the one who had a nice Christmas off it,” says the Welshman, who was the biggest selling UK artist of the ’80s. “Bob wrote it in 1983 sent it to his publisher EMI and then they got it to me.

“It had Christmas number one written all over it and we recorded it in 1984. However, Band Aid were releasing Do They know It’s Christmas that year, so we held the single back for a year.

“In 1985 it went into the charts at number seven, climbed to number three and was then number one for Christmas.”

The track, which has another Welsh connection in that it was produced by fellow Cardiff boy Dave Edmunds, shows no sign of losing its enduring popularity anytime soon.

In a recent analysis of the top 200 UK Spotify song streams from the Christmas period Merry Christmas Everyone came in at number four in a top 10 behind Fairytale Of New York (The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl) at No.3, Last Christmas (Wham!) at No.2 and All I Want For Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey) at No.1.

It also saw off competition from such festive heavyweights as Band Aid (Do They Know It’s Christmas), Wizzard (I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday), Elton John (Step Into Christmas) and Paul McCartney (Wonderful Christmastime).

“It’s nice to be up there and played every Christmas time,” says Cardiff-born Shaky. “At least you’re always remembered every year. It’s part of the Christmas spirit and to be amongst the top Christmas records, it’s great!”