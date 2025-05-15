The touching tribute to Michael Sheen’s father Meyrick

A mural celebrating the life of Meyrick Sheen has appeared in his hometown Port Talbot – next to a portrait of his son Michael.

Painted by leading Welsh street artist Jenks Art, based on an image by photograher Roo Lewis, the mural depicts Meyrick who died on Sunday, May 11.

It is situated next to a mural of the Welsh acting star.

Jenks said: “Meyrick Sheen was at one time more famous than his son and still very fondly thought of in the town of Port Talbot. So it only seemed right that he should join his son in the mural in Forge Road after passing away last weekend. My condolences to the family.”

In reaction to the post of the image on Instagram, Michael Sheen’s sister Joanne, said: “Thank you so much. It took my breath away and the tears flowed when I saw it earlier today. It’s an amazing tribute to my wonderful Dad. He would have been thrilled and humbled xxx”

Meyrick granddaughter Nia Maclennan said: “Thank you so much! Has made us all speechless. It’s breathtaking. You really have captured my grandpa ❤️”

Meyrick’s niece Caroline Sheen added: “This is wonderful. Thank you so so much. My legend of an Uncle. ❤️”

Announcing his father’s death, aged 85, last weekend, Michael Sheen shared a poignant social media update.

On behalf of my family it is with heartbreaking sadness that I mark the passing of my beautiful father Meyrick Sheen today. We were with him throughout. There will never be anyone like him.

RIP Meyrick Sheen (1940 – 2025)❤️ pic.twitter.com/0jawp6L8jM — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) May 11, 2025

Meyrick was a British Steel Corporation personnel manager as well as a Jack Nicholson impersonator. He is survived by wife Irene, son Michael and daughter Joanne.

After sharing the tribute to his father on X, Sheen added a message of gratitude for care staff and shed further light on the image of his father, writing:

“Thank you to the amazing staff at Swn Y Mor care home and Morriston & NPT hospitals. Your kindness made all the difference. That beautiful portrait is by Roo Lewis. He loved it and so do we. X”

The update was met with an outpouring of support for the Good Omens actor, with fans wishing strength on Michael and his family.

Three hours after the original post, Sheen posted another update saying: “Thank you to everyone for your kind messages from me and my family.”

‘Happy life’

Meyrick Sheen was 85 at the time of his passing. He had suffered a heart attack in 2021 and received a quadruple bypass, prompting support for the British Heart Foundation.

Meyrick and Irene donated their son’s clothes to the BHF shop in their home of Port Talbot, with Meyrick saying “Thanks to my heart surgery I’ve been able to have an active and happy life.”

