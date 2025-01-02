Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

The Traitors: ‘Charlotte’s fake Welsh backstory will be her downfall’

02 Jan 2025 5 minute read
Fake Welsh Traitors’ contestant Charlotte (Credit: BBC)

How well are the contestants playing the game in this year’s season of The Traitors UK?

Dr. Tricia Cardner who is a mental game coach and former psychology professor has delved deep into the memorable parts of the first show which returned to our screens last night, to analyse micro-expressions and body language to see who is playing the game the best.

And it’s not great news for Charlotte, the Londoner who was the talk of the first programme for adopting a fake Welsh accent and backstory.

Dr Cardner says Charlotte’s fakery will only add stress and delay her reaction time in The Traitors Castle.

“Charlotte decided that adopting a Welsh accent would be useful for her game so she made up a backstory about being from Wales and tried to sell this to an actual Welsh person,” said Dr Cardner.

“I don’t think it was necessary or a particularly good strategy. Lying, or in this case acting as if she were Welsh, always requires a greater cognitive load than honesty and will typically result in more inconsistencies and slower responses – especially during stressful situations.

“As we see through the episode, Charlotte doesn’t appear to handle stress particularly well, and trying to keep up her accent and backstory is an added stressor that isn’t really adding anything to her game.”

Anyone who watched the first episode of The Traitors which aired on TV on Wednesday evening were treated to twists a plenty.

However, there was one surprise that wasn’t as much a twist as a madcap body swerve with sidestep and added moonwalk – Charlotte’s fake Welsh accent and backstory.

The business development director from London does have a Welsh mum which apparently prompted her bizarre plan to use a Welsh accent throughout her stay on the programme.

This crazy twist was heralded as ‘amazing’, ‘ridiculous’, baffling’ and ‘utterly pointless’ in the many, many hilarious reactions to the reveal which were posted on social media.

Here are our favourites which were posted on X (Twitter in old money) Enjoy!

