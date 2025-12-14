The Traitors Series 4 reveals ‘big plans’ with chilling warning from Alan Carr

The hugely-anticipated new series of The Traitors returns next month and makers of the hit TV show have told viewers to expect even more twists, turns, secrets, epic missions, deception, banishments and, of course, murders aplenty.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors series 4 sees 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish Castle to try and win up to £120k.

When is The Traitors series 4 on TV and BBC iPlayer?

Starting in the new year, Faithful viewers will once again be treated to the ultimate reality game of trust and treachery with the first few episodes airing as follows:

Episode 1 – 8pm on Thursday 1 January 2026

Episode 2 – 8pm on Friday 2 January 2026

Episode 3 – 7.45pm on Saturday 3 January 2026

Each episode will become available on BBC iPlayer after they have aired on BBC One.

Who are The Traitors series 4 contestants?

The players will be revealed in due course… and Alan Carr’s got a special message for them.

The Traitors: Uncloaked

For fans who want more, the official visualised companion podcast is returning. The Traitors: Uncloaked will start on BBC Two immediately after the main series on Thursday 1 January at 9.05pm. The show will then move over to BBC One for the remainder of the series from Friday 2 January at 9pm onwards and will also be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

Host Ed Gamble will be joined by celebrities and players from previous series to analyse and react to developments in the castle.

