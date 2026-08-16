The TV star and the Welshman who changed the face of clubland

David Owens

There aren’t many live events where strangers become friends before the first song has finished. Fewer still where the dancefloor is full by mid-afternoon, generations mingle without a second thought and everyone is home in time for the evening.

Yet that’s exactly what has happened with Day Fever.

What began as a simple idea between friends has become one of Britain’s most unexpected live entertainment success stories. As Day Fever approaches its third birthday this December, the daytime clubbing phenomenon continues to sell out venues across the UK, creating a community that stretches far beyond the dancefloor.

For co-founder Vicky McClure, there wasn’t a single lightbulb moment when it all changed, but she remembers when it became clear the idea had struck a chord.

“Around six months in, it was seeing how, even in the warmer months, people still wanted a Saturday day out to dance. It also became a real talking point when I met people. As well as my work, they wanted to talk about Day Fever.”

That early enthusiasm has only continued to build. Today, Day Fever has become a destination for birthdays, hen parties and reunions, with many people planning their weekends around the events.

“I think we’ve added an option for people to choose Day Fever to celebrate birthdays, hen parties and big personal moments in their lives. People know now exactly what to expect with the music, the vibe and atmosphere… it’s for everyone.”

While the venues have become bigger and the crowds larger, Vicky believes the biggest change has been in the confidence of the audience itself.

“Understandably, to begin with, dancing on the stage in front of lots of people can be a nerve-wracking concept. Now we have a huge queue! They know the Day Fever crowd are the perfect crowd to totally be yourself and have fun. It catches on very quickly.”

That sense of freedom is something both founders believe lies at the heart of Day Fever’s appeal.

For Vicky, it’s also created a completely different relationship with the public than the one she’s experienced during her acting career.

“I get to connect with people face to face and enjoy the same experience in the music, dancing and escapism. It’s just like being out with your mates, very quickly forgetting my job – just that we all love to dance.”

What has surprised her most isn’t the popularity of the events, but the stories people now share with her afterwards.

“We’re all dealing with something, and we all need each other’s support and music. I’ve always been sociable and Day Fever gives us all a chance to connect with people when they’re in a space they feel comfortable in. Hopefully leaving feeling like they’ve been able to let go for a few hours, moved their bodies and made new friends.”

Those moments have become some of the most rewarding parts of the journey.

“I think it’s the best thing that has come out of Day Fever. I know many people who have attended alone and never felt alone, faced some of the darkest times in their lives and felt able to smile again, and not been to a club for 20-plus years and felt like it was only yesterday. We have countless powerful stories of humanity at its best from Day Fever and that’s something we are all really proud of.”

Jonny Owen admits none of the founders imagined quite how far Day Fever would travel.

“If I said now that I believed it would become what it’s become then I wouldn’t be telling the truth! Ha. I mean, who could have predicted this? It’s become a phenomenon really, hasn’t it? It’s been lovely to see, of course, but no one really saw just how big.”

For him, the success has come from resisting the temptation to overcomplicate a very simple idea.

“When I thought of it I said to the lads and Vicky it has to just be a great venue with brilliant music. That’s it. Don’t overthink it. Don’t overcomplicate it otherwise it’ll just be seen as a fad… When I went out clubbing in my late teens and early 20s I had a favourite club. We all did. That’s what I wanted Day Fever to be. Somewhere you know. Where you feel at home. A place you can keep coming back to.”

That philosophy has helped create something that feels familiar from the moment people walk through the doors.

“We wanted to create a place people remember instantly. Like a muscle memory. You kind of go, ‘Ah yeah, I know where I am.'”

It’s a feeling that has been embraced across Britain.

While Jonny laughs that “the clichés” about Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle loving a party have proved true, he’s equally delighted by the response elsewhere.

“No one expected Exeter or Margate to sell out, but they did. People love a party. They want to show off their home. I love that. There’s a pride in saying, ‘We can show you how we can have the best time so come back again!'”

London, too, has become one of Day Fever’s biggest success stories.

“I have to say London has been fantastic. I didn’t really expect that. There’s so much to do there but it’s always been one of our very best ones. Good ole London eh?”

Perhaps more importantly, the events have developed an identity that goes well beyond music.

Asked what people now associate with the Day Fever brand, Jonny’s answer comes quickly.

“Being part of a community. Everyone who comes remarks on how friendly and welcoming everyone is. I’m really proud of that the most.”

That community spirit is something Vicky has seen evolve first-hand, particularly during the festival season.

“Through the festival season it’s meant children of all ages are there. In Cheshire we recently did the Together Again Festival and had lots of children dancing on the stage. It was so lovely to see them discovering classic hits and enjoying dancing with their family and friends. Day Fever being their first clubbing experience!”

As the events continue to expand, both founders insist the original principles remain unchanged.

“There’s no trickery with Day Fever,” says Vicky. “It’s music, people, a good space, great lighting, a big screen filled with nostalgia… The stage isn’t Day Fever without the crowd being there to give the room the energy of people showing true happiness and escapism. Also important we keep the prices reasonable.”

Jonny is equally passionate about ensuring success never comes at the expense of the audience.

“The most important thing for us is the people who come to our gigs. We love them. It’s why we have always kept the tickets affordable, even at a time when we were being told we could double or triple the price and profit. That’s not why we started Day Fever. It’s just as important to us that people can come, have a great time and not feel they’ve burnt a hole in their pocket.”

Looking back over nearly three years, there have been countless memorable moments, but one still captures everything Day Fever has become.

“There have been a few,” says Jonny, “but I think there was a moment when I was at a packed Edinburgh gig. We’d done Newcastle the same day. There were over three thousand people at them all together. Irvine Welsh had DJ’d for us and taken the roof off with Born Slippy and I watched this and thought, ‘This was in my head a few months ago. This idea of starting a daytime event… and look at this now!’ Amazing really.”

As Day Fever heads towards its third birthday, it’s clear the founders measure its success by far more than sold-out shows.

For Vicky, the excitement of what’s still to come is wonderfully simple.

“Christmas! It’s such a great time of year for music, dancing and celebration. Home in time for great Christmas TV and cracking open the celebrations.”

It feels like a fitting way to describe Day Fever itself. Not simply a club event or a nostalgia trip, but a few hours where the music is familiar, the welcome is warm and everyone is invited to be part of something that leaves them smiling long after the last song has finished.

Tickets are available at day-fever.com

Follow DAY FEVER on Facebook, Instagram, and X (@DAYFEVERUK)

UPCOMING CLUB DATES:

21-Aug-26 York Museum Gardens

22-Aug-26 Eastbourne Winter Gardens

29-Aug-26 Chester Carriage Shed – Outdoors

29-Aug-26 Glasgow BAaD

29-Aug-26 Nottingham Arboretum Park

30-Aug-26 Brighton Concorde 2

30-Aug-26 Newcastle Boiler Shop

5-Sep-26 Lincoln The Engine Shed

5-Sep-26 London Here @ Outernet

5-Sep-26 Sheffield City Hall Ballroom

12-Sep-26 Leeds Project House

12-Sep-26 Liverpool Camp & Furnace

19-Sep-26 Birmingham O2 Institute

19-Sep-26 Bristol O2 Academy

19-Sep-26 Manchester New Century Hall

19-Sep-26 Oxford O2 Academy

26-Sep-26 Bournemouth O2 Academy

26-Sep-26 Glasgow BAaD

26-Sep-26 Leicester Athena

26-Sep-26 Newcastle Boilershop

26-Sep-26 Nottingham Rock City

3-Oct-26 Brighton Concorde 2

3-Oct-26 Cardiff Tramshed

3-Oct-26 London Here @ Outernet

3-Oct-26 Sheffield City Hall Ballroom

10-Oct-26 Southampton O2 Guildhall

10-Oct-26 York Barbican

17-Oct-26 Lincoln The Engine Shed

17-Oct-26 Manchester New Century Hall

17-Oct-26 Nottingham Rock City

24-Oct-26 Newcastle Boiler Shop

31-Oct-26 Bristol O2 Academy

31-Oct-26 Glasgow BAaD

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