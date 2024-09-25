The ‘unique’ BBC comedy drama being filmed in Wales

Actor Timothy Spall has been in Wales filming a new comedy-drama series called Death Valley.

Spall, who is known for playing Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter film series and starring in 2014 film Mr Turner, described the forthcoming drama as “unique”.

Set in Wales, Death Valley follows the unlikely crime-solving partnership between eccentric national treasure John Chapel (Timothy Spall), a retired actor and star of the hit fictional detective TV show ‘Caesar’, and disarming Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth).

Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, John and Janie are an odd yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts.

In each of the six 45-minute episodes, the Welsh landscape will provide a backdrop to the duo’s murder investigations.

Filming has taken place around south Wales, including in Cardiff and Penarth.

Launch

Speaking at the time of the show’s launch, Spall, who recently won the leading actor gong at the annual Bafta TV Awards for his role in BBC series The Sixth Commandment, said: “I’m really looking forward to teaming up with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth and the fantastically talented team of creatives and technicians on this new and unique comedy drama.

“I’m relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages.”

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC, said: “This series has all the hallmarks of a BBC comedy classic; it’s the perfect comedy drama caper which never forgets the funny.

“We feel thoroughly spoiled to have such a wonderful cast on board.”

Witty

Josh Cole, head of comedy at BBC Studios Comedy Productions, said: “With a wonderful cast and Paul’s extraordinary scripts, Death Valley is a brilliantly witty and idiosyncratic take on the murder mystery.”

Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Wales, said: “Comedy in Wales is in terrific shape! The very best comedians, the very best writers are playing their part in establishing Wales as a very funny place.

“We always knew this to be true and now the rest of the UK do too. I know audiences will fall in love with these two brilliant characters as they strike up an unlikely but incredibly endearing friendship.”

The series has been commissioned by BBC Comedy and BBC Wales, and it will air on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer. No broadcast date is yet available.

