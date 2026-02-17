The Welsh artists releasing albums for Record Store Day

Record Store Day is the one day of the year when over 300 independent record shops all across the UK and Ireland come together to celebrate their unique culture.

Taking place on Saturday, April 18 this year Record Store Day first started in 2007 when a gathering of record shop owners came together in the US to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture of record stores.

The first official event took place on April 19, 2008, and today it is celebrated by thousands of record shops all over the globe in what’s become the biggest new music event of the past decade.

Record Store Day is a day for the people who make up the world of the record shop – the staff, the customers, the artists, the labels – to come together and honour the special role they place in their local communities. In the UK and Ireland, over 300 indie record shops participate.

While there’s only one Record Store Day a year, organisers work hard throughout the year to shine a light on all the amazing people in record shops and the special and exclusive releases artists and labels create to support them.

The list of the releases for this year’s event have been published and there is plenty of Welsh interest.

NO DICE – BADFINGER



Second studio album by Welsh rock band Badfinger issued by Apple Records. No Dice significantly increased the band’s popularity internationally, including peaking at #28 in the Hot 200 Billboard chart, and single ‘No Matter What’ reached #8 in the Hot 100 Billboard Singles Chart. ‘Without You’ went on to be one of the world’s best-known songs as it was covered by the likes of Harry Nilsson and Mariah Carey.

This is the first time the 2010 remasters have been pressed on vinyl.

Track listing:

Side A

1. I Can’t Take It

2. I Don’t Mind

3. Love Me Do

4. Midnight Caller

5. No Matter What

6. Without You

Side B

1. Blodwyn

2. Better Days

3. It Had To Be

4. Watford John

5. Believe Me

6. We’re For The Dark

IN MEMORY OF MY FEELINGS – CATHERINE ANNE DAVIES AND BERNARD BUTLER



Heavyweight gold vinyl repress of the 2020 release featuring the Welsh musician more widely known as The Acnhoress and former Suede star, Butler. Pressed at Vinyl Factory and housed in a gatefold sleeve.

The LP comes with a specially-recorded seven-inch single featuring a rearranged version of album track The Patron Saint Of The Lost Cause (retitled The Patron Saint Of Harmonia) and a stunning, pared-back version of Madonna’s Live To Tell

FEEL IT AGAIN – FEEDER



Featuring remastered B-Sides, remixes and rarities from the ‘Comfort In Sound’ era.

THE GREAT WESTERN – JAMES DEAN BRADFIELD



War Child – x1 Orange Marbled Gatefold LP Vinyl – The Great Western was James Dean Bradfield’s first solo offering, originally released in 2006. Long deleted and much sought after, this vinyl edition is the first time the album has been available on colour vinyl, a fitting way to mark it’s 20th anniversary.

FEEL FREE – MIKE PETERS



Feel Free’ is the critically aclaimed second solo album from Mike Peters of The Alarm.

Released in 1996, it has previously only been available in CD format.

Cognisant of a renewed interest in the Vinyl format, coupled with fan forum feedback – It is our intention to now make the ‘Feel Free’ album available on Vinyl for the very first time as part of a Record Store Day exclusive.

The vinyl is to Include a hidden bonus track previously only available on the original 1996 US CD release.

INTIMISM – NICKY WIRE



War Child – x1 Green Marbled LP Vinyl – Nicky Wire’s second solo album was originally released as a digital only album in 2023. This colour vinyl edition is the first time it has been released as a physical product.

FIND OUT MORE AT https://www.recordstoreday.co.uk/