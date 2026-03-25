The Welsh bakeries on Good Food Guide’s 50 best bakeries 2026 list

Good Food Guide’s 50 Best Bakeries 2026 celebrates artisans rewriting the rulebook — from micro bakeries operating out of a single oven to destination spots worthy of a cross-country detour.

This year’s 50 — including 22 new entrants — stretch from wood-fired sourdough loaves in Perthshire to Japanese-French pâtisserie precision in central London, taking in West African influence, Cantonese charm and plenty of nourishing heritage grains along the way.

The skill on show rivals the very best restaurant kitchens, but the rewards remain gloriously, democratically delicious. You’ll just have to get there early.

In Wales, there were two bakeries to make the prestigious list, both offering a mouthwatering selection of baked goods.

The Little Valley Bakery

Old Hay Barn, Gower Heritage Centre

Parkmill

Swansea

SA3 2EH

Rated as a Little Gem by the Good Food Guide, the Little Valley Bakery is a new entry on this year’s list.

Good Food Guide Review: Tamara Williams’ shining star of the South Wales baking scene is noted for its wonderful set of baked goods.

There are sourdough loaves and buttery, flaky croissants that require a three-day process of mixing, lamination, and shaping, while sausage rolls, swirling cinnamon buns, and leek and potato pasties are standouts with customers.

Menu staples include Welsh cakes and focaccia sandwiches. A second location is in Brynmill.

Nourish Bakery

12 High Street

Fishguard

Pembrokeshire

SA65 9AR

Another new entry to the list is Nourish Bakery in Pembrokeshire.

Good Food Guide Review: Five years have flown by since Monika Olszewska and Charlie Smith followed their dream of opening a bakery by the sea, and it’s been a story of ongoing success among the Fishguard community.

You’ll often find queues down the High Street for their all-organic sourdough and their seasonal danishes sporting spectacular lamination.

So long as you get there early, there’s plenty to choose from – perhaps a carrot-cake cruffin, a slice of rum and raisin croissant pudding, or a leek and Stilton savoury.

To find out more and view the rest of the list click HERE