The Welsh band battling for number one in the UK album charts

A Welsh band are leading the race to top this week’s UK album chart.

Bridgend rockers Those Damn Crows are currently in the lead for their first-ever chart-topper ahead of Bon Iver and Oasis.

God Shaped Hole – the fourth studio album from the outfit – Shane Greenhall, Ian “Shiner” Thomas, David Winchurch, Lloyd Wood and Ronnie Huxford – is on track to surpass the band’s previous Number 3 best, secured with their 2023 record Inhale/Exhale.

The band were number one in the midweek album charts ahead of US indie icons Bon Iver’s acclaimed fifth studio album SABLE, FABLE.

Last weekend’s Record Store Day 2025 could send a host of exclusive vinyl drops, some issued on a physical format for the first time ever, shooting up the Official Albums Chart.

Oasis’ greatest hits Time Flies… (1994-2009) eyes a Top 3 re-entry, while RSD ambassador Sam Fender’s exclusive new Me And The Dog EP could debut in the top 5.

Liam Gallagher’s Acoustic Sessions and Gracie Abrams’ The Secret Of Us – Live From Radio City are also predicted to debut inside the Top 10 this Friday.

Currently on a tour of UK record shops, Those Damn Crows’ Shane Greenhall said the chance of scoring a number one was ‘unreal’.

“I can’t get my head around it, honestly,” he said, speaking to the UK Official Charts website. “We’re travelling the UK’s record stores, doing a little acoustic set, meeting the fans and just saying thank you for all the support.

“Finding out we’re in with a shot at Number 1 is unreal. To be in in amongst it with some of the names that are trying to get that top spot is ridiculous. The excitement is unbelievable.”

Together for 11 years, Shane said it is testament to the band’s longevity and fanbase that they find themselves on the brink of a monumental moment in the history of Those Damn Crows

“We’ve, we’ve been in this game quite a while, so to be in with a shot at Number 1 now is just so rewarding and a testament to the fan base. We’ll keep going and see what happens.

“It’s our fourth album. The last album went to Number 3 in the charts, and for God Shaped Hole to still be at Number 1 midweek is just mind-blowing.

“It’s almost like a relief. The album’s out, now everyone can go and listen to it. We’ve had amazing reviews. Everyone’s saying it’s probably the most diverse album we’ve done to date. It’s been so nice. It’s been nothing but love, man, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

As for how the band will celebrate if they hit the top spot in the chart announced tomorrow evening, Shane laughs: “It could get seriously messy! It could actually jeopardise the tour, haha. It could be monumental to the point where we can’t do shows that day.

“It’ll just be one big party, bro! It’s a success to us regardless, but if it goes to Number 1 the next two months are just going to be sheer celebration; thanking everybody that’s involved. Let’s get sh*tfaced!”

Find out if Those Damn Crows can claim their first-ever Official Number 1 album this Friday, April 18 from 4pm BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart with Jack Saunders, and at OfficialCharts.com.

