The Welsh bookshops in the running for the ‘Baftas of the booktrade’

A number of Welsh bookstores will be looking to be named the Independent Bookshop of the Year after the finalists for the British Book Awards were announced today.

A total of 75 independent bookshops were selected as regional and country finalists for the prestigious awards, with nine shortlisted in Wales.

They are:

Books Space – Cardiff



Books at the Dragon’s Garden – Llandovery



Books & Gifts – Chepstow



Cover to Cover – Mumbles



Griffin Books – Penarth



Llyfrau Ystwyth Books – Aberystwyth



The Berwyn Bookshop – Flintshire



The Bookshop by the Sea – Aberystwyth



The Bookshop – Mold.



The British Book Awards 2026 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates stores that reach beyond the literary landscape and bring books to the heart of local communities.

The awards organisers say that independent bookshops from across the United Kingdom and Ireland continue to thrive with imagination and innovation boosting sales, amidst rising challenges on the high street.

Tom Tivnan, deputy editor, The Bookseller, said: “The most gratifying thing about the 2026 Independent Bookshop of the Year is not just the record number of submissions, but the Grade-A quality of each and every one of them.

“We all know the current travails of the High Street in general, but indies across the UK and Ireland are meeting the difficulties with grit, innovation and community spirit.

“What impresses is how these shops are nimbly and proactively moving into areas that tap into local needs, such as launching festivals, fundraisers, wellness groups and supporting local schools. All this on top of the core mission of spreading the joy of books, which indies arguably do better and with more passion than any other sector.” – .

Magical

Ruth Gardner, Gardners’ UK Sales Manager, said: “Every independent bookshop has a unique story to tell, and we are proud to support those who make reading more accessible and magical for everyone. This award recognises their invaluable contribution. Independent bookshops are at the heart of the book world, bringing communities together and championing the joy of reading. We’re proud to support the Independent Bookshop of the Year award and would like to all entrants the very best of luck and can’t wait to be part of this journey with them.”

The Regional and Country Winners of the Independent Bookshop of the Year award will be announced next month, while the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London in May. The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also be in the running to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.

About the British Book Awards

The British Book Awards aka ‘the Nibbies’ has been the leading awards for the book trade since 1990. The awards affirm, connect and energise all who have a hand in creating books and all who read them, by showcasing the authors and illustrators who have stirred our hearts and imaginations, and the industry behind the scenes who have brought them to readers. Judged by leading industry experts, authors, journalists and celebrities it is regarded as ‘the BAFTAs of the book trade’.

Find out more: www.thebookseller.com/nibbies