The Welsh bookshops in the running for the ‘Baftas of the booktrade’

Five Welsh bookstores will be looking to be named the Independent Bookshop of the Year after the finalists for the British Book Awards were announced today.

A total of 72 independent bookshops were selected as regional and country finalists for the prestigious awards, with five shortlisted in Wales.

They are: Cover to Cover – Mumbles; Griffin Books – Penarth; The Berwyn Bookshop – Flintshire; The Bookshop by the Sea – Aberystwyth; The Bookshop – Mold.

The 2023 overall winner Penarth’s Griffin Books will be looking to reclaim the prestigious title of Independent Bookshop of the Year, returning as a finalist again this year.

From a record number of submissions, 72 independent bookshops are listed as finalists across nine different regions and countries, including ten in Scotland, North England, London, South-West England and South-East England respectively and seven in Midlands. Within these regions, Bristol alone boasts three finalists, while for the first time Manchester has two bookshops appearing (along with a brace from nearby Stockport) and Northern Ireland celebrates the most finalists ever with three shops recognised.

The British Book Awards 2025 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates stores that reach beyond the literary landscape and bring books to the heart of local communities.

The awards organisers say that independent bookshops from across the United Kingdom and Ireland continue to thrive with imagination and innovation boosting sales, amidst rising challenges on the high street.

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller managing editor, said: “The last year has been a drab time for the High Street with declining footfall and rising prices, but what has been underscored by our regional and country finalists is that independent bookshops are beacons of hope amid the gloom.

“I have been judging this award for a decade and a half and I have never seen such depth of quality and energy in the submissions, from the newcomers to most venerable stores.

“British and Irish indies continue to thrive, despite the overall climate, with entrepreneurship and creativity. These finalists are wonderfully unique and idiosyncratic, but there is a link in that all of them are not confined by the four walls of their shops – they are out in their communities organising festivals, visiting schools, bringing authors to town. Sure, they sell a lot of books but that is just the start: independent bookshops are Britain and Ireland’s local cultural lynchpins.”

Ruth Gardner, Gardners’ UK Sales Manager, said: “Every independent bookshop has a unique story to tell, and we are proud to support those who make reading more accessible and magical for everyone. This award recognises their invaluable contribution. Independent bookshops are at the heart of the book world, bringing communities together and championing the joy of reading. We’re proud to support the Independent Bookshop of the Year award and would like to all entrants the very best of luck and can’t wait to be part of this journey with them.”

Meryl Halls, Managing Director, Booksellers Association of the United Kingdom & Ireland, added: “From being trusted curators, to championing authors, to fostering communities of likeminded individuals, to bringing local jobs and essential footfall to shopping districts, the role that independent bookshops play within the book trade, wider society and economy is more vital than ever. We are delighted to see this superb selection of finalists, and their invaluable contribution, recognised as cornerstones of the book industry.”

The Regional and Country Winners of the Independent Bookshop of the Year award will be announced on Tuesday 11th March, whilst the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday 12th May 2025. The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also be in the running to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.

About the British Book Awards

The British Book Awards aka ‘the Nibbies’ has been the leading awards for the book trade since 1990. The awards affirm, connect and energise all who have a hand in creating books and all who read them, by showcasing the authors and illustrators who have stirred our hearts and imaginations, and the industry behind the scenes who have brought them to readers. Judged by leading industry experts, authors, journalists and celebrities it is regarded as ‘the BAFTAs of the book trade’.

Find out more: www.thebookseller.com/nibbies

