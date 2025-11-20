The Welsh country parks voted among the UK’s top 10 green spaces

A number of Welsh parks voted by the public have made it into a prestigious list of the UK’s top 10 green spaces.

The list includes Gnoll Country Park and Margam Country Park – who have made it into Keep Britain Tidy’s list of the UK’s favourite green spaces.

The parks, both managed by Neath Port Talbot Council, have become 2025 People’s Choice winners. The People’s Choice “top ten green spaces” list, organised by Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Awards team, is voted for annually by thousands of votes from park users across the UK.

This special recognition comes after both sites achieved the prestigious Green Flag Award earlier this year – a quality mark that recognises well-managed, high-quality green spaces.

Margam Country Park and Gnoll Country Park are two of Neath Port Talbot’s most treasured green spaces, offering a unique blend of natural beauty, heritage, and recreational opportunities.

Their continued recognition by the prestigious Green Flag Award scheme reflects the high standards of care, sustainability, and accessibility maintained by dedicated staff and volunteers. These parks not only provide vital habitats for wildlife but also serve as essential spaces for physical activity, mental well-being, and community connection for residents and visitors alike.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing said: “To have two of the county borough’s parks named as among the best in the UK is a fantastic achievement and a tribute to the great team effort by our dedicated staff and passionate volunteers who maintain and care for these much-loved sites.

“It is particularly pleasing that Gnoll Country Park has won this accolade while undergoing multi-million redevelopment to modernise visitor facilities and restore historic features.”

Green Flag Awards manager Paul Todd MBE said: “Margam Country Park and Gnoll Country Park, and the other eight winning sites, represent some of the UK’s hardest working individuals and groups working within our highest quality parks – and this has clearly been recognised and appreciated by the public.”

The list also includes Swansea University Singleton Campus and Gardd Enfys in Cardigan.

The ten most popular UK parks and green spaces announced by Keep Britain Tidy today are:

– Beacon Park – Lichfield District Council – Staffordshire

– Margam Country Park – Neath Port Talbot Council

– Gnoll Country Park – Neath Port Talbot Council

– Swansea University Singleton Campus – Swansea

University

– Gardd Enfys – Gardd Enfys Community, Cardigan

– Victoria Park (Tower Hamlets) – London Borough of

Tower Hamlets

– Warley Woods – Warley Woods Community Trust

– Wilton Lodge Park – Scottish Borders Council

– Worden Park – South Ribble Borough Council

– Cassiobury Park – Watford Borough Council

The Parks provide crucial benefits to people and their pets including safe spaces to exercise, play, and relax. They also play an important role in providing habitat for wildlife and climate change resilience.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Keep Wales Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

For more details about the awards and the winners, visit www.greenflagaward.org