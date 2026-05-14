The Welsh curry houses named in Britain’s 100 best guide 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

From Michelin-starred eateries to celebrity hot spots, Britain’s best curry houses have officially been named – with five from Wales making the prestigious list.

The Asian Catering Federation has revealed the 100 best restaurants across the UK for 2026.

The awards highlight “the very best Asian cuisine nationwide” and helps spice lovers find the “outstanding curry houses in their local area”.

These locations were selected by public vote and are recommended by the the ACF’s expert panel.

The top 100 restaurants were presented with the accolade at the Asian Catering Federation Prestige Dinner and Top 100 Award Ceremony last month.

Five Welsh curry houses have been named in a list of Britain’s 100 best. The Asian Catering Federation (ACF) has revealed the 100 best restaurants across the UK for 2026 and these quality venues in Wales

The top 100 curry houses are chosen by public vote and are recommended by the the ACF’s curry-loving panel.

The Welsh winners are:

1988 Indian Restaurant

Sully

CF64 5UH

Maahis

Wrexham

LL14 6YY

The Grand Sultan

Port Talbot

SA13 2DT

My Indian

Ammanford

SA18 3DN

Purple Poppadom

Cardiff

CF11 9AJ

The UK’s Top 100 Curry Restaurants Guide started in 2022 and recognises establishments that not only deliver outstanding food, but have built communities, created jobs and upheld the highest standards of hospitality.

Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan, congratulated those who made the guide and added: “The Asian food industry strives to create the very best experience for its customers, and everyone listed in this guide is there because they have worked tirelessly to earn their place.

“Year-on-year the Asian catering industry is challenged by global shortages, online delivery platforms charging exorbitant fees, and now, the new immigration rules that will make it extremely difficult for new overseas applicants to obtain a skilled worker visa in the UK. However, despite all this, we still continue to thrive, innovate, and dedicate all our energy to creating the very best cuisine.”