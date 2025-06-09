The Welsh food festival named one of the best in Europe

Everything’s that little bit sweeter in summer. Food festivals capture the magic of these fleeting but precious few months: hazy afternoons under the sun, street food served on paper plates, and balmy evenings that stretch into late nights.

Autumn might be the harvest season, but summer is the time to savour the longer days, warmer weather, and the fresh produce that comes with that.

With good food, vibes, music, and entertainment, food festivals are the place to be this summer. Thanks to an abundance of local produce, talented chefs, and a shared desire to make the most of every sunny day, European cities know how to throw a summer food festival.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has just released its list of The 25 Best Summer Food Festivals in Europe, perfect inspiration for foodie travellers planning their next getaway. With summer in full swing and tourism thriving across the continent, these festivals are the ideal way to enjoy local cuisine, culture, and sunshine all in one go.

The travel site pulled together tips from our readers and the Big 7 Travel team, looking at everything from must-try local dishes and good vibes to great locations and how popular each festival is.

And we’re pleased to report that there is a Welsh favourite on the list – the Abergavenny Food Festival.

Held this year over the weekend of 20th & 21st September, the festival has been held for more than 25 years and is a firm favourite, with the Welsh market town attracting thousands of visitors every year.

Big 7 Travel had this to say about the Welsh gathering: “We love a good story, and Abergavenny Food Festival has a great one. It all started with two local farmers in 1999, whose livelihoods were threatened by the BSE crisis (mad cow disease), and now it’s a roaring celebration of the UK farming industry. The festival encourages people to change the way they think about food and where it comes from, as well as challenging ideas and pushing boundaries of farming. There are over 200 food and drink producers, as well as talks with top chefs, cookery demonstrations, live music, tastings, and more.”

Visit the Abergavenny Food Festival website HERE

The 25 Best Summer Food Festivals in Europe

Matstreif – Oslo, Norway

Dates: 19th & 20th September 2025

Bite of Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dates: 13th – 16th June 2025

Taste of Dublin – Dublin, Ireland

Dates: 12th – 15th June 2025

Bordeaux Wine Festival – Bordeaux, France

Dates: 19th – 22nd June 2025

Taste of London – London, England

Dates: 18th – 22nd June 2025

Trøndelag Food Festival – Trondheim, Norway

Dates: 31st July – 2nd August 2025

Aarhus Food Festival – Aarhus, Denmark

Dates: 5th – 7th September 2025

Abergavenny Food Festival – Abergavenny, Wales

Dates: 20th & 21st September 2025

La Tomatina – Buñol, Spain

Dates: 27th August 2025

Cycladic Gastronomy Festival – Sifnos, Greece

Dates: 19th – 21st September 2025

Copenhagen Cooking Festival – Copenhagen, Denmark

Dates: 15th – 24th August 2025

Loch Lomond Food and Drink Festival – Loch Lomond, Scotland

Dates: 5th & 6th July 2025

Sarajevo Street Food Market – Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dates: 18th June – 6th July 2025

Foodies Festival – Across the United Kingdom

Dates: Certain dates between 3rd May – 31st August across various locations

Lymington Seafood Festival – Lymington, England

Dates: 11th – 13th July 2025

Gladmat Food Festival – Stavanger, Norway

Dates: 25th – 28th June 2025

Istrian Pasta Festival – Žminj, Croatia

Dates: Start of July

Fistiki Festival – Aegina, Greece

Dates: September

Fête de l’Ail Rose – Lautrec, France

Dates: 1st & 2nd August 2025

Napoli Pizza Village Festival – Naples, Italy

Dates: 1st – 6th July 2025

Stragusto Food Festival – Trapani, Italy

Dates: End of July

Maschseefest – Hannover, Germany

Dates: 30th July – 17th August 2025

Almo do Vinho – Alenquer, Portugal

Dates: 11th – 14th September 2025

Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival

Dates: 26th — 28th September 2025

Sardine Festival – Portimão, Portugal

Dates: 5th – 10th August 2025

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT EACH FESTIVAL HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

