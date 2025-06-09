The Welsh food festival named one of the best in Europe
Everything’s that little bit sweeter in summer. Food festivals capture the magic of these fleeting but precious few months: hazy afternoons under the sun, street food served on paper plates, and balmy evenings that stretch into late nights.
Autumn might be the harvest season, but summer is the time to savour the longer days, warmer weather, and the fresh produce that comes with that.
With good food, vibes, music, and entertainment, food festivals are the place to be this summer. Thanks to an abundance of local produce, talented chefs, and a shared desire to make the most of every sunny day, European cities know how to throw a summer food festival.
Global travel site Big 7 Travel has just released its list of The 25 Best Summer Food Festivals in Europe, perfect inspiration for foodie travellers planning their next getaway. With summer in full swing and tourism thriving across the continent, these festivals are the ideal way to enjoy local cuisine, culture, and sunshine all in one go.
The travel site pulled together tips from our readers and the Big 7 Travel team, looking at everything from must-try local dishes and good vibes to great locations and how popular each festival is.
And we’re pleased to report that there is a Welsh favourite on the list – the Abergavenny Food Festival.
Held this year over the weekend of 20th & 21st September, the festival has been held for more than 25 years and is a firm favourite, with the Welsh market town attracting thousands of visitors every year.
Big 7 Travel had this to say about the Welsh gathering: “We love a good story, and Abergavenny Food Festival has a great one. It all started with two local farmers in 1999, whose livelihoods were threatened by the BSE crisis (mad cow disease), and now it’s a roaring celebration of the UK farming industry. The festival encourages people to change the way they think about food and where it comes from, as well as challenging ideas and pushing boundaries of farming. There are over 200 food and drink producers, as well as talks with top chefs, cookery demonstrations, live music, tastings, and more.”
The 25 Best Summer Food Festivals in Europe
Matstreif – Oslo, Norway
Dates: 19th & 20th September 2025
Bite of Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dates: 13th – 16th June 2025
Taste of Dublin – Dublin, Ireland
Dates: 12th – 15th June 2025
Bordeaux Wine Festival – Bordeaux, France
Dates: 19th – 22nd June 2025
Taste of London – London, England
Dates: 18th – 22nd June 2025
Trøndelag Food Festival – Trondheim, Norway
Dates: 31st July – 2nd August 2025
Aarhus Food Festival – Aarhus, Denmark
Dates: 5th – 7th September 2025
Abergavenny Food Festival – Abergavenny, Wales
Dates: 20th & 21st September 2025
La Tomatina – Buñol, Spain
Dates: 27th August 2025
Cycladic Gastronomy Festival – Sifnos, Greece
Dates: 19th – 21st September 2025
Copenhagen Cooking Festival – Copenhagen, Denmark
Dates: 15th – 24th August 2025
Loch Lomond Food and Drink Festival – Loch Lomond, Scotland
Dates: 5th & 6th July 2025
Sarajevo Street Food Market – Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Dates: 18th June – 6th July 2025
Foodies Festival – Across the United Kingdom
Dates: Certain dates between 3rd May – 31st August across various locations
Lymington Seafood Festival – Lymington, England
Dates: 11th – 13th July 2025
Gladmat Food Festival – Stavanger, Norway
Dates: 25th – 28th June 2025
Istrian Pasta Festival – Žminj, Croatia
Dates: Start of July
Fistiki Festival – Aegina, Greece
Dates: September
Fête de l’Ail Rose – Lautrec, France
Dates: 1st & 2nd August 2025
Napoli Pizza Village Festival – Naples, Italy
Dates: 1st – 6th July 2025
Stragusto Food Festival – Trapani, Italy
Dates: End of July
Maschseefest – Hannover, Germany
Dates: 30th July – 17th August 2025
Almo do Vinho – Alenquer, Portugal
Dates: 11th – 14th September 2025
Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival
Dates: 26th — 28th September 2025
Sardine Festival – Portimão, Portugal
Dates: 5th – 10th August 2025
