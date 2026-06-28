The Welsh heavy metal trailblazers who influenced Metallica

David Owens

When Welsh rock star Burke Shelley died, aged 71, in January 2022, some of the biggest names in heavy metal music paid tribute to the Cardiff-born musician.

As frontman and bass player of Budgie, the musician and his group’s influence on hard rock and heavy metal is far wider than their commercial success might suggest.

Although they may never have reached the giddy heights of stadium stardom their legacy has been cemented by those who continue to cite them as a key influence.

Nowhere has this been demonstrated more than by the enduring patronage of heavy metal giants Metallica, who continue to be huge fans of the group.

The superstar metallers, who will this weekend rock the Principality Stadium, demonstrated their love for the Welsh group by covering two of Budgie’s most famous songs ‘Breadfan’ and ‘Crash Course In Brain Surgery’ on their multi-platinum ‘Garage Inc.’ compilation.

The Cardiff band gained a whole new audience thanks to Metallica paying homage to the Welsh power trio.

When Burke Shelley died Metallica’s Lars Ulrich led the tributes to the bass player.

Sharing a photo of Burke Shelley on his Instagram, Lars Ulrich wrote: “Thank you Burke for everything you did for heavy music and much next level appreciation for co-writing and creating two songs that Metallica were honoured to record over the years, ‘Breadfan’ and ‘Crash Course In Brain Surgery’.”

While not gaining the commercial success of those they influenced, Budgie were trailblazers for the hard rock scene in the ‘70s and a guiding light for many of the new wave of British heavy metal bands of the ‘80s.

They were arguably the most underrated but the most influential Welsh rock band of all time.

Their imprint can be keenly felt on everyone from Judas Priest to Motorhead and Soundgarden who covered ‘Homicidal Suicidal’ in 1992 and by Iron Maiden, who covered ‘I Can’t See My Feelings’, also in 1992.

Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire is a huge fan, while producer Steve Albini, latterly of US punk pioneers Big Black has revealed his love for the Welsh proto-metal group.

Now Budgie are the subject of a three disc box set from Cherry Red Records.

Budgie: Running From My Soul – The MCA Years 1973-1975 is to be releaased on September 26, 2026.

The collection captured an early career peak for the influential Welsh heavy metal band, including non-album B-sides and single edits.

The sleeve notes to the box set read:

Budgie formed in Cardiff, Wales in 1967, releasing their debut record in 1971. This three disc collection kicks off two year later, featuring the three albums they recorded for MCA Records between 1973 and 1975.

Fronted by singer and bass guitarist Burke Shelley, joined by lead guitarist Tony Bourge and original drummer, Ray Philips, ‘Never Turn Your Back On A Friend’ (CD 1) was the band’s third album of classic hard rock and proto metal, originally was released in June 1973. Like previous album ‘Squawk’, the album features cover artwork by famed designer Roger Dean (Yes, Asia).

Whereas the first two records had been produced by Roger Bain (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest), Budgie now elected to produce themselves on a collection of original Budgie songs, with the exception of a cover of R&B classic ‘Baby, Please Don’t Go’.

‘Never Turn Your Back On A Friend’ was followed in May 1974 by ‘In For The Kill!’ (CD 2), the sole album to feature drummer Pete Boot, reaching a creditable No. 29 on the UK album charts.

The third album in this collection is ‘Bandolier’, released in September 1975; the first to feature long-term drummer Steve Williams. With cover artwork by famed fantasy artist Patrick Woodroffe (Judas Priest, Pallas), Budgie’s fifth album reached No. 36 in the UK album charts.

The bonus tracks included here are mono and stereo single edits of ‘I Ain’t No Mountain’, a single edit of ‘Zoom Club’, plus non-album B-sides ‘Wondering What Everyone Knows’ and ‘Honey’.

TRACKLISTING

DISC ONE

NEVER TURN YOUR BACK ON A FRIEND

1. Breadfan

2. Baby Please Don’t Go

3. You Know I’ll Always Love You

4. You’re The Biggest Thing Since Powdered Milk

5. In The Grip Of A Tyrefitter’s Hand

6. Riding My Nightmare

7. Parents

DISC TWO

IN FOR THE KILL! *

1. In For The Kill

2. Wondering What Everyone Knows

3. Zoom Club

4. Hammer And Tongs

5. Running From My Soul

6. Living On Your Own

BONUS TRACKS

7. Zoom Club (Edit)

8. Wondering What Everyone Knows (B-Side)

*Due to licensing issues the box set does not include ‘Crash Course In Brain Surgery’.

DISC THREE

BANDOLIER

1. Breaking All The House Rules

2. Slipaway

3. Who Do You Want For Your Love?

4. I Can’t See My Feelings

5. I Ain’t No Mountain

6. Napoleon Bona – Part One

7. Napoleon Bona – Part Two

BONUS TRACKS

8. I Ain’t No Mountain (Stereo Edit)

9. I Ain’t No Mountain (Mono Edit)

10. Honey (B-Side)

TO FIND OUT MORE AND TO ORDER THE BOX SET CLICK HERE