The Welsh illustrator named as ‘One to watch’ for her stunning work

A Welsh illustration graduate has been recognised as one of the Top 10 UK Graduates to Watch in 2025 by the Association of Illustrators (AOI) – the UK’s leading body for the industry.

Ellie Loren, who recently graduated with a First Class Honours in BA (Hons) Illustration from UWTSD’s Swansea College of Art, won the prestigious AOI Spotlight Award at New Designers in London. The award celebrates an illustrator with an industry-ready portfolio and a fresh, innovative creative voice.

For Ellie, age 22, illustration is more than an artform – it’s a way to connect people with wellbeing, mindfulness and the natural world. Her visual storytelling is infused with warmth and personality, and her distinctive use of colour and texture gives her work an instantly recognisable style.

“I’m honoured to receive the AOI Spotlight Award and to be named among the UK’s top illustration graduates,” said Ellie, who lives in Pontypridd. “The support I’ve had from Swansea College of Art has been amazing, and this recognition gives me real confidence as I start to build my career in illustration.”

During her time at Swansea College of Art, Ellie achieved a number of creative milestones, including:

Creating an illustrative mural for the Woodland Trust at their Brynau Farm site in Neath

Being selected as one of the Top 30 winners in the national Holocaust Memorial Day Extraordinary Portraits Competition (2022)

Representing her course as Student Representative across all three years

Most recently, her recognition by the AOI has placed her firmly among the UK’s most exciting new illustrators – an achievement that reflects both her talent and her dedication.

Celebrating Ellie’s success, Caroline Thraves, Academic Director Art & Media at UWTSD, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Ellie and delighted that her creativity and hard work have been recognised at a national level. To be named as one of the UK’s top illustration graduates by the AOI is a significant achievement and reflects the high standard of talent nurtured here at Swansea College of Art.”

With projects ranging from picture books and editorial work to large-scale murals, Ellie’s work continues to grow in scope and impact. She hopes her illustrations will inspire others to pause, notice and enjoy the little things in life – something she strives to do every day.

Ellie now joins an exclusive list of the UK’s most exciting emerging illustrators, with her award marking her as one to watch in the creative industries.

