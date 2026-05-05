The Welsh location named the best seaside town in the UK

A Welsh location has come out on top in a prestigious list of the best seaside towns in the UK.

Travel website Time Out has compiled its annual rundown of the best seaside towns with three Welsh locations named in the prestigious list and one coming out on top.

The website wrote: ‘The number one spot went to the village of Saundersfoot on the southwest coast of Wales.

‘A total of three Welsh towns made it onto the list. Less than an hour’s drive up from Saundersfoot you’ll find Cardigan, which landed in fifth place thanks to its ‘brilliant cultural and culinary scene’. Then further north, on the edge of Eryri National Park, is Porthmadog which we put in 13th place for its ‘rugged drama and alternative spirit’.

Of it’s list the travel site added: ‘The chosen spots range from old-school resorts full of arcades and flashing lights to tiny villages with unspoiled sands and flourishing wildlife.

‘We’ve tried to cover as much of the UK coastline as we could and Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland are all accounted for. To make it easier for you to see exactly which of our top-rated coastal towns are within easy reach of wherever you live, we’ve put them all in a handy map.’

Time Out’s reviews for all three Welsh locations. (See the full list HERE)

1. Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire

What’s the vibe? An energetic village with one of Wales’ best-looking beaches.

Why go? In the height of summer, Saundersfoot’s compact parade of surf shops, bistros and pubs is constantly abuzz. Pick up traditional bakes from Mamgu’s Welshcakes, book a restorative session at Hwyl Outdoor Sauna, chomp on fresh seafood at Catch Beach Club and settle down for a bevvy and live music at the Royal Oak. I would also argue that Saundersfoot has one of the most gorgeous beaches of any British seaside resort. The blonde (Blue Flag-designated) stretch directly in front of the village is where most visitors hang, but a short stroll east brings you to the slightly quieter Coppet Hall Beach, framed by rock pools and tree-covered headlands. Oh, and in August this year, Pembrokeshire will host the 850th anniversary of the National Eisteddfod, so when you’re not bathing on the beach or mooching around the village centre, there’ll be dozens of live dance, music and Welsh-speaking events going on in the vicinity.

Don’t miss: The immaculate food and exceptional views at Lan Y Mor restaurant.

5. Cardigan, Ceredigion

What’s the vibe? Historic hub hiding a brilliant cultural and culinary scene.

Why go? On first impression, Cardigan may seem old-fashioned. Sat on the estuary of the River Teifi, its centrepiece is the grand Cardigan Castle, which is where the very first Eisteddfod of Welsh literature and music took place exactly 850 years ago. Surrounding that castle, though, is a plethora of independently-run venues that, combined with a young creative crowd, bring the town right up to date. Mwldan is a vibrant multi-purpose arts centre and Wales’ only completely independent multiplex cinema; Crwst offers a sickeningly good brunch and is often cited as one of Britain’s best bakeries; Grain serves impeccable pizza and pints in a cool riverside courtyard and the Castle Inn is always running pub quizzes, tap takeovers, comedy nights and live music sessions. To top all of that off, if you drive 10 minutes out of town to Mwnt Bay and look out to sea, you might spot some members of Europe’s largest pod of bottlenose dolphins.

Don’t miss: In the autumn, music festival Other Voices crosses over from Ireland with more than 100 established and emerging artists performing across Cardigan’s venues. Last year the lineup included Westside Cowboy, who supported Geese on their 2026 UK tour.

13. Porthmadog, Gwynedd

What’s the vibe? A chilled-out harbour town with access to the greatest attractions in Wales.

Why go? North Wales has no shortage of picture-perfect seaside towns – and what Porthmadog may lack in prim-ness, it makes up for with rugged drama and alternative spirit. The mountains of Eryri [Snowdonia] National Park loom in the background of this former slate port, which isn’t technically by the seaside – it’s on the Glaslyn Estuary – but is less than a 10-minute drive from the beach. Classic attractions include Ffestiniog Railway (the world’s oldest narrow gauge railway) and the mighty, narrow Cob (a mile-long embankment with views of both Snowdonia and the estuary), while Porthmadog also boasts unparalleled access to Portmeirion – named one of Time Out’s best places to visit in 2026 – and the many wonders of Snowdonia. In the town itself are the cool likes of legendary vinyl palace Cob Records, excellent indie bookshop Browsers and top pub The Australia, which serves up pints brewed by the locally-based (but nationally adored) Purple Moose Brewery.

Don’t miss: Morfa Bychan [Black Rock Sands] is one of the UK’s more distinctive beaches in that cars are allowed to legally park on it – and it feels pretty cool doing so yourself. Watch the tide times, though.