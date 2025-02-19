The Welsh locations named among the most beautiful in the UK

A global travel site has named the ‘Most Beautiful Places in the UK’ for 2025.

Big 7 Travel has officially released its fourth annual ranking highlighting the country’s most breathtaking landscapes, historic villages, and hidden gems – and nine locations in Wales have made the list.

Amongst the top 50, Eryri National Park was ranked at number five in the list, with eight other gorgeous Welsh locations also making their mark.

A spokesperson for Big 7 Travel said: “Since launching the list in 2022, we’ve always taken on board readers’ suggestions from previous years, alongside insights from top UK travel photographers, to ensure the ranking reflects the very best the UK has to offer.

“From Scotland’s Fairy Pools to the cobbled charm of the Shambles in Yorkshire, this year’s list continues to celebrate the UK’s finest natural and architectural beauty.”

These are the Welsh locations that made the top 50 and here’s what the travel site had to say about them…

Portmeirion Village – Gwynedd

This quaint and unique little village in North West Wales is truly enchanting– complete with colourful Italian-style buildings and perfectly-trimmed greenery, the village is perfect for a wander or stroll. Whether you want to stay here, host an event or gathering, or simply wander around and enjoy the sights, Portmeirion is a charming place to be and is akin to an Italian resort town.



Pembrokeshire National Park

The Pembrokeshire Coast of west Wales is truly a beautiful place to be– from its rugged coastal cliffs and swathes of greenery, to its stunning beaches and medieval castles that are truly quintessential British countryside gems. If you’re looking for a breathtaking landscape to snap multiple pictures of, or you’re looking for a scenic coastal walk or a place to take the family, look no further.



Gower Peninsula – Swansea

Gower Peninsula is one of the best loved coastlines in Wales and across the UK, with its natural attractions enticing avid hikers, sun lovers and amateur or professional photographers alike. Located close to Swansea Bay, it’s a firm favourite of many citygoers who want a relaxing and scenic holiday close to home.



Conwy Castle

Used as the set of several high-profile films, and a truly unmissable historic symbol, Conwy Castle is more than worthy of being labelled as beautiful. Originally a fortification in the 13th century, the castle has since been partially restored to preserve its historic charm and give visitors an authentic taste of medieval life, whether enjoying its exterior or wandering the hallways and staircases of its interior.



Abereiddy Beach – Pembrokeshire

If you want to visit the Icelandic Blue Lagoon without having to leave the country, now’s your chance, as Abereiddy Beach is home to the Welsh version of the popular attraction. The water is tinged a blueish colour thanks to slate, as the lagoon is the site of a former quarry. Although this version is far less known and isn’t geothermal, it is well worth a visit– here you can swim, bathe and enjoy the views, paddle or jump off cliffs into the water, or alternatively visit the nearby beach which is equally revered among locals.



Three Cliffs Bay Beach – Swansea

Like a picture from a postcard, the Three Cliffs Bay area in the Gower Bay in west Wales is about as picturesque as you can possibly get. Gorgeous beaches, vast cliffs, narrow waterways and rocky archways characterise this natural wonder– it’s no surprise that Gower Peninsula and its beaches and bays are popular among avid photographers.



Sgwd Yr Eira – Bannau Brycheiniog

A series of cascading streams of water make up this waterfall in Bannau Brycheiniog, and you can actually walk behind the falls for the perfect professional shot! Surrounded by greenery and rocky walls, the Sgwd Yr Eira looks as though it has stepped out of a fantasy film.



Swallow Falls – Eryri

Swallow Falls is a gem of Snowdonia, with the accolade of being an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty characterised by its flowing waterfall nestled in a scenic wooded area. The falls are a top



Eryri National Park

Eryri National Park in North Wales is one of the most picturesque locations in the UK, featuring the iconic Yr Wyddfa which is the second-highest mountain in the UK. Eryri National Park deserves to be recognised for its beauty, from its mountain range and lakes to its miles-long coastline. If you want to challenge yourself, why not try climbing Yr Wyddfa (if you want to cheat there is a train that takes you up the mountain) or attempt one of the less strenuous hiking trails.



