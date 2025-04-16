The Welsh pub attracting the biggest stars in comedy reveals festival line-up

It’s the comedy club in a pub that has attracted some of the biggest names in comedy through its doors.

Now Beefy’s Comedy Club has announced a three day festival headlined by top quality comedy acts.

The Rhiwbina Comedy Festival at Y Olde Butchers Arms in Cardiff will see a rising star, a Taskmaster favourite and a comedy legend take to the stage across three days from September 4-6.

Friday 4th sees the brilliant Lucy Beaumont (Taskmaster, Cats does Countdown, Would I Lie To You) headlines with support from Louise Leigh and circuit legend Matt Price.

Saturday 5th sees two shows from the magnificent Troy Hawke with support from Wales’ Morgan Rees and Dom Hatton Woods in show one at 5pm and Britain’s Got Talent semi finalist Nick Page and Dani Johns for show two at 8pm.

Sunday finishes up with two shows from the legendary Bobby Davro with show one support from Michael Akadiri and Rob Hughes and Rich Wilson and Sally Anne Hayward supporting at the 8pm show.

To book tickets and find out more click HERE

The club has an incredible array of shows lined up from some of the biggest names on the comedy circuit including Clinton Baptiste, Paul Sinha, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Scott Bennett, Leroy Brito, Paul Foot, Angelos Epithemiou and Reginald D Hunter. Check listings for all the comedy and Q&A events the club is running HERE

Read our interview with Beefy’s Comedy Club’s Carl Morgan…

Why the biggest names in comedy are flocking to a pub in Wales

Carl Morgan by his own reckoning didn’t have the most auspicious start in running a comedy club.

Fast forward several years and the Beefy’s Comedy Club he runs in Cardiff is booming thanks to something that is akin to a word of mouth phenomenon that sees comedy goers flocking to his shows.

“Beefy’s started as a free entry show in the back room of a now closed down pub,” says Carl. “We had about 15 people in at the start and about five people in at the end. I started it as I had not long got into stand up and wanted to ensure I was regularly getting gigs so thought what better way to get a gig than running your own.”

Enrolling on a comedy course and performing at a gala in aid of Cancer Research only reinforced his resolve to pursue stand up.

“From the second I stepped on stage I’d caught the bug and wanted to do it more and more,” he recalls.”

He now promotes at three different venues – The Deri Inn, Juboraj Rhiwbina and Ye Olde Butchers Arms – which he describes as ‘all great and all completely different’. He also runs the Rhiwbina Comedy Festival over several days every year.

“The Deri gives us a classic comedy club feel with just a spotlight on the performers,” says Carl.

“The Juboraj means we can run curry and comedy nights which are really popular.

“The outdoor space (in a marquee) at The Butchers means we can have a bigger audience, but still intimate, and has become our most regular venue. The team at the venue are really on board with bringing top quality comedy to North Cardiff.”

The growth in the popularity of the shows has been organic and steadily built.

“The growth has been great and has been over time,” says the promoter, who is also the host at Beefy’s. “Over the last few years we have seen top circuit comedians in North Cardiff including Jamie Hutchinson, Mark Nelson, MC Hammersmith, Barbara Nice, Tez Ilyas, Harriet Dyer and loads more.

“It’s been great for me to be part of all the shows as MC as that wasn’t something I saw myself doing long term but has become the only thing that I really do. I love the interaction with the crowd and bringing the room together.”

So what does he attribute to the success of Beefy’s?

“The formula is simple at Beefy’s,” says Carl. “We put on line ups of brilliant comics of differing levels from across the UK – always trying to have at least one local act in the bill if we can as there are so many great comics in South Wales.

“We treat all audience members as friends. Beefy’s is a club, a gang , a safe space. Somewhere to come and leave the troubles behind for a bit. A place to laugh and to meet new people. It’s important to me that the acts and the audience have a top time. We have regular ma that have come to nearly every show, people that dip in and out and those that come and may not return for ages. And we appreciate every one of them.”

That formula has evidently worked and is the reason why the club is now attracting some of the biggest names in comedy to Beefy’s.

“We’ve been so lucky to have some brilliant comics join us,” explains the host. They enjoy playing Beefy’s which is brilliant. I like to have acts from all over the country to bring as wide a variety as I can to those that come to watch.

“Over the autumn and in to next year we’ve been lucky enough to book some brilliant headline acts like Dylan Moran and also, Mike Bubbins, Gary Delaney, Clinton Baptiste, Kiri Pritchard McLean and Paul Sinha.

“I can’t wait to have them join us and experience Beefy’s. It’s a brilliant opportunity to come and see such big names that would normally be playing theatres and arenas in a much more intimate space. It will feel like they are talking directly to you – because they will be. I’m hoping that the comics will get as much out of that as the audience.”

For the future, it’s onwards and upwards for Carl and the club.

“As long as people are enjoying themselves and laughing then Beefy’s will continue to live in North Cardiff. We’ll continue to bring brilliant comedy, continue with the Rhiwbina Comedy Festival and continue to make North Cardiff laugh.”

And the promoter and host knows there will be one person smiling down on his at the success of Beefy’s.

“People often ask me why it’s called Beefy’s,” he says. “I named it after my dad who passed away a few years before we started. He was the one who taught me to laugh and I wanted to keep his name alive by using his nickname.”

To find out more and to book tickets click HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

